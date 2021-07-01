Sucker Punch Productions announced Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on Thursday. This new version of the game is coming to PS4 and PS5 , with new features and a new adventure taking place on Iki Island. You can check out the announcement trailer below.

While Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will be available on both the older and newer PlayStation hardware, PS5 players will get some special features, such as 3D audio support. The game will also take advantage of the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is scheduled to be available on August 20. The PS4 version is $60, while the PS5 version is $70. An existing PS4 owner of the original game can upgrade to the PS4 Director's Cut for $20, or to the PS5 Director's Cut for $30. Someone who buys the PS4 Director's Cut can then upgrade to the PS5 Director's Cut for $10.

In our review of Ghost of Tsushima, gaming editor Jennifer Locke said that "Ghost of Tsushima has a solid foundation that is definitely deserving of a sequel on PS5. I think Sucker Punch has a new franchise on its hands. The studio already nailed the combat, in my opinion, now it just needs to work a little more on the open-world aspects."