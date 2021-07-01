What you need to know
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is coming on August 20.
- It'll be available on PS4 and PS5, with a new storyline taking place on Iki Island.
- It'll be $60 on PS4, while the PS5 version is $70.
Sucker Punch Productions announced Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on Thursday. This new version of the game is coming to PS4 and PS5, with new features and a new adventure taking place on Iki Island. You can check out the announcement trailer below.
While Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will be available on both the older and newer PlayStation hardware, PS5 players will get some special features, such as 3D audio support. The game will also take advantage of the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is scheduled to be available on August 20. The PS4 version is $60, while the PS5 version is $70. An existing PS4 owner of the original game can upgrade to the PS4 Director's Cut for $20, or to the PS5 Director's Cut for $30. Someone who buys the PS4 Director's Cut can then upgrade to the PS5 Director's Cut for $10.
In our review of Ghost of Tsushima, gaming editor Jennifer Locke said that "Ghost of Tsushima has a solid foundation that is definitely deserving of a sequel on PS5. I think Sucker Punch has a new franchise on its hands. The studio already nailed the combat, in my opinion, now it just needs to work a little more on the open-world aspects."
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Govee Lyra Corner Floor Lamp paints your walls with light
A smart light is a smart light is a smart light — right? Not when it's a free-standing floor lamp that has the latest technology in LED light strips it isn't. The Govee Lyra Corner Floor Lamp can be just a boring as any other floor lamp, but it is capable of so much more than that.
Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE review: Peace of mind comes at a cost
Let's be real here: the Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE probably isn't the smart fitness watch for you. But it may be just the device that helps elite athletes accomplish their racing goals safely.
Microsoft cares about Android almost as much as Google
Microsoft may not have a mobile ecosystem of its own, but it treats Android as a first-party platform. And with Windows 11 integrating Android apps, Microsoft is doubling down on its vision for seamless connectivity.
The best USB hubs for your PS4 or PS5
The PS4 is a little light on USB ports, but you don't have to play the juggling act. We've tracked down the best USB hubs to help you plug more things into your PlayStation 4.