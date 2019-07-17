What you need to know
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands is getting one final update.
- This new content update brings the Mercenaries mode, an eight-player free-for-all with the Cartel thrown in as well.
- Mercenaries mode is available starting July 18.
- You can purchase the game for $27 on Amazon.
With Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint just a few months away, the developers at Ubisoft have one last surprise for players of Ghost Recon: Wildlands - a brand new free-for-all mode called Mercenaries. This mode pits eight players against each other and the AI-controlled Cartel, in a fight to survive until extraction arrives. This PvPvE Mercenaries mode is the final content update planned for Ghost Recon: Wildlands. After playing a match, players will earn the Lone Wolf skin as thanks for trying the mode out.
You can check out the trailer for the new Ghost Recon Wildlands: Mercenaries mode below:
The Mercenaries content update is entirely free and it's available on all platforms starting July 18, 2019.
Ghost Recon: Wildlands saw a ton of support even in its final year, including the return of Sam Fisher, voiced by the legend himself, Michael Ironside. This final update is a really cool way to send out the game on a high note out for all the fans and players who have supported it.
Ghost Recon: Wildlands is enhanced for the PlayStation 4 Pro, with enhanced visuals and enriched details over the base version.
