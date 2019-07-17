What you need to know Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands is getting one final update.

This new content update brings the Mercenaries mode, an eight-player free-for-all with the Cartel thrown in as well.

Mercenaries mode is available starting July 18.

You can purchase the game for $27 on Amazon.

With Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint just a few months away, the developers at Ubisoft have one last surprise for players of Ghost Recon: Wildlands - a brand new free-for-all mode called Mercenaries. This mode pits eight players against each other and the AI-controlled Cartel, in a fight to survive until extraction arrives. This PvPvE Mercenaries mode is the final content update planned for Ghost Recon: Wildlands. After playing a match, players will earn the Lone Wolf skin as thanks for trying the mode out. You can check out the trailer for the new Ghost Recon Wildlands: Mercenaries mode below:

The Mercenaries content update is entirely free and it's available on all platforms starting July 18, 2019. Ghost Recon: Wildlands saw a ton of support even in its final year, including the return of Sam Fisher, voiced by the legend himself, Michael Ironside. This final update is a really cool way to send out the game on a high note out for all the fans and players who have supported it. Ghost Recon: Wildlands is enhanced for the PlayStation 4 Pro, with enhanced visuals and enriched details over the base version.

Cartel hunting Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands Time to go hunting Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands tasks players with taking apart a powerful cartel, piece by bloody piece. Go it alone or call in your friends. It's an open world, so plan your attack and execute to perfection. Vehicles, guns, you've got everything you need. The only limit is your approach.