Sucker Punch Productions recently announced Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut. This compilation includes Ghost of Tsushima, as well as several updates and a new expansion that continues Jin Sakai's story, taking place on Iki Island. It's currently slated to arrive on August 20, 2021 for PS4 and PS5. Depending on if you've already purchased the game or not, you'll have a few different options here.

Ghost of Tsushima was well-received critically and commercially, having sold over 6.5 million copies so far. As such, the PS5 version could end up being one of the best PS5 games available.

What is Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut?

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is a new version of the game with additional content and some special features that are only available on the PS5 version. Here's everything that's included:

Iki Island expansion

Director's commentary

Bonus technique point, Charm of Hachiman's Favor

Digital mini-art book

Hero of Tsushima skin set

Japanese lip-sync (PS5-only)

DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers functionality (PS5-only)

Reduced load times (PS5-only)

3D audio (PS5-only)

Dynamic 4K 60 FPS (PS5-only)

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will cost $60 on PS4 and $70 on PS5.

Is Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS4 upgrade free?

No, there is no free upgrade available for anyone who has already purchased the game or plans to purchase the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS4 version. Some other Sony first-party titles such as the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West will be offering free PS4 to PS5 upgrades but Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is not one of those games.

How to upgrade to Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PS5

If you already own the game, you've got a couple of different options for how you want to upgrade your experience. Please note that these upgrades are not currently available and are expected to begin starting on August 20.

If you own the original PS4 game, you can upgrade to Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS4 for $20. Alternatively, you can upgrade to Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS5 for $30.

If you choose to purchase Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS4, you can upgrade to Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS5 for $10.