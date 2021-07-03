Sucker Punch Productions recently announced Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut. This compilation includes Ghost of Tsushima, as well as several updates and a new expansion that continues Jin Sakai's story, taking place on Iki Island. It's currently slated to arrive on August 20, 2021 for PS4 and PS5. Depending on if you've already purchased the game or not, you'll have a few different options here.
Ghost of Tsushima was well-received critically and commercially, having sold over 6.5 million copies so far. As such, the PS5 version could end up being one of the best PS5 games available.
What is Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut?
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is a new version of the game with additional content and some special features that are only available on the PS5 version. Here's everything that's included:
- Iki Island expansion
- Director's commentary
- Bonus technique point, Charm of Hachiman's Favor
- Digital mini-art book
- Hero of Tsushima skin set
- Japanese lip-sync (PS5-only)
- DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers functionality (PS5-only)
- Reduced load times (PS5-only)
- 3D audio (PS5-only)
- Dynamic 4K 60 FPS (PS5-only)
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will cost $60 on PS4 and $70 on PS5.
Is Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS4 upgrade free?
No, there is no free upgrade available for anyone who has already purchased the game or plans to purchase the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS4 version. Some other Sony first-party titles such as the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West will be offering free PS4 to PS5 upgrades but Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is not one of those games.
How to upgrade to Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PS5
If you already own the game, you've got a couple of different options for how you want to upgrade your experience. Please note that these upgrades are not currently available and are expected to begin starting on August 20.
If you own the original PS4 game, you can upgrade to Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS4 for $20. Alternatively, you can upgrade to Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS5 for $30.
If you choose to purchase Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS4, you can upgrade to Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS5 for $10.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The new Wear OS needs to leave the old watches behind
Nobody likes the idea of old watches not getting updated, but that's what's needed to fix the platform for everyone.
Miss Contra? Then you need to play Huntdown on Android
An comedic action-arcade platformer, Huntdown lets you take on the role of a bounty hunter blasting their way through dystopian cities to bring some semblance of order to a world in ruin.
These are the very best Android games you can play
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Get ready for the PS5 with these controllers
With a new generation of gaming comes new games and new hardware, but some of your old controllers can be used with the PS5 — sort of. Here are the best PS5 controllers you should grab.