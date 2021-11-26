So much of what we do now relies on a fast internet connection and it all starts at our ISP. This is the company that provides the internet connection to your house and all of the best ones use fiber. Verizon's fiber home internet is called Fios and if it's available, you can get some savage savings and freebies on Black Friday.

Your cable company will try to bundle you with a gigabit connection but cable gigabit has one huge asterisk, the upload speeds. Upload speed is what you need for live streaming, posting on social media, and sharing videos online. Fios uses a fiber-optic connection to your home to deliver nearly 1:1 download and upload speeds. If you've taken advantage of the best Black Friday smart home deals you can support your new tech with a great internet connection.

The fact of the matter is, Verizon Fios' cheapest plan is better than cable internet at streaming to Twitch, Youtube, or Facebook.

If you sign up for the biggest Gigabit plan, you can also get a Google Nest Hub Max. If you're not interested in the Nest Hub, you can swap it for a $200 Verizon gift card instead. If you're ready to upgrade, you can even save the $99 setup fee when you buy online.

Upgrade your speeds, get a free Nest Hub Max, and never look back

Verizon Fios Save on setup fees and get streaming extras for free when you upgrade your internet with Verizon Fios. Fios uses fiber optics to deliver faster and more reliable internet than is possible on cable. Not only that, its better upload speeds make it better for gaming and streaming. From $40/mo. at Verizon

Verizon knows it's easier to get locked into that cable bundle than it is to switch so it's making the choice a lot easier. If you sign up for the cheapest and slowest 200Mbps plan, you get that speed full-duplex (both directions), a $50 Verizon gift card, Disney+ for 12 months, AMC+ for 12 months, and you can save $10 per month on your Verizon Wireless plan. Double your speed to 400Mbps and double your gift card to $100.

If you want the fastest gigabit connection, you're looking at speeds around 940Mbps download and 880Mbps upload. That's enough for the entire family to stream, download, and game at once. You also get Disney+ and AMC+ in the package but you get greater wireless savings with $20 off. You can get a $200 Verizon gift card or the excellent Google Nest Hub Max.

If that weren't enough, Gigabit comes with 2TB of Verizon cloud storage. You also get whole-home Wi-Fi if you need it. This includes a Verizon router and a mesh extender. This would normally cost $20 per month. If you have a really large home, you can even add more extenders.