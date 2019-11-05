Tile, the company that makes little stickers and keychains that beep to help you find your stuff, is offering a bundle of its smallest Tile Sticker product with a Google Nest Mini. Instead of buying four Tile Stickers for $60, you can pay $100 and get eight Tile Stickers as well as a Nest Mini, which is one of our favorite small smart speakers.

The Tile Sticker is the smallest of the Tile family, which means it has the quietest beep and the shortest range, still a respectable 150 feet. It also uses a built-in battery, so after about three years, you'll have to toss them and get new ones — presumably bundled with whatever new smart speaker Google is pushing then.