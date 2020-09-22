Powering up faster comes down to having the right charging accessories but it doesn't have to be an expensive endeavor to equip yourself. This dual-port RAMPOW 36W USB-C wall charger, for example, falls to just $11.69 when you use promo code 4L3YUL9I during checkout at Amazon, saving you 35% off its regular cost there.

This 2-port charger includes a USB-A port with Quick Charge 3.0 and a USB-C port with Power Delivery 3.0. The power output for the USB-C port, when used alone, is 30W and each port can output 18W when being used together. The combination of Quick Charge and Power Delivery gives you plenty of juice to charge your devices up to four times faster than conventional charging. The charger works with basically any USB-powered device and is especially good for anything that is USB-C only like new MacBook models or modern Android phones.

You can take this charger with you anywhere. Let it be the new companion to your smartphone or laptop. Keep it in your backpack or purse or take it while you commute. Thanks to its lightweight design and the fact that it has foldable plugs, you can travel with it pretty easily.

There are built-in safeguards that will protect the charger and the devices connected to it from anything bad. That includes overheating, over-voltage, and short-circuits. It's also backed by a lifetime warranty in case of any issues.

