The anticlockwise circuit of the Sachsenring awaits the riders as they prepare to battle it out in Saxony.

The first race in another set of back-to-back races comes after a dramatic Catalan GP at the start of June that saw Miguel Oliveira overcome championship leader Fabio Quartararo to claim his first win of the season.

The Portuguese KTM rider also held off a late challenge from Frenchman Johann Zarco, who finished second, with Frenchman Quartararo eventually finishing the race off the podium in fourth place.

Six-time champion Marc Marquez's mediocre return after his long injury lay off continued in Spain after he crashed out for a third race in a row.

Despite his recent struggles, the Repsol Honda rider is nevertheless being tipped by many pundits to finally get back to winning ways, thanks to his incredible record on this track which has seen him notch up seven wins from seven Moto GP races at the Sachsenring.

Read on as we explain below how to get a MotoGP live stream for this week's German MotoGP.

MotoGP: German Grand Prix 2021: Where and when?

The German Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at the Sachsenring Circuit in Saxony, Germany.

The Grand Prix starts at 2pm CEST local time. That makes it a 1pm BST start for fans watching from the UK and a 8am ET / 5am PT flag for those in the U.S., while its a 10pm AEST start on Sunday night for folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch the 2021 MotoGP: German Grand Prix online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from Italy further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the German Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

