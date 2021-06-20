The anticlockwise circuit of the Sachsenring awaits the riders as they prepare to battle it out in Saxony.
Don't miss a single lap with our guide to getting a German MotoGP 2021 live stream.
The first race in another set of back-to-back races comes after a dramatic Catalan GP at the start of June that saw Miguel Oliveira overcome championship leader Fabio Quartararo to claim his first win of the season.
The Portuguese KTM rider also held off a late challenge from Frenchman Johann Zarco, who finished second, with Frenchman Quartararo eventually finishing the race off the podium in fourth place.
Six-time champion Marc Marquez's mediocre return after his long injury lay off continued in Spain after he crashed out for a third race in a row.
Despite his recent struggles, the Repsol Honda rider is nevertheless being tipped by many pundits to finally get back to winning ways, thanks to his incredible record on this track which has seen him notch up seven wins from seven Moto GP races at the Sachsenring.
Read on as we explain below how to get a MotoGP live stream for this week's German MotoGP.
MotoGP: German Grand Prix 2021: Where and when?
The German Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at the Sachsenring Circuit in Saxony, Germany.
The Grand Prix starts at 2pm CEST local time. That makes it a 1pm BST start for fans watching from the UK and a 8am ET / 5am PT flag for those in the U.S., while its a 10pm AEST start on Sunday night for folk tuning in from Australia.
Watch the 2021 MotoGP: German Grand Prix online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from Italy further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the German Grand Prix, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch the German Grand Prix online in the U.S.
NBC Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2021 MotoGP season in the States, but the network is only showing four GPs live this year, with the rest being shown on tape delay.
Sunday's race season falls into the latter category. While the race will start at 8am ET / 5am PT, the delayed broadcast of the race on NBCSN will start at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on Sunday afternoon.
If you already have NBC Sports via cable already, you're all set and can watch via the network's website — you just need to tap in the details of your TV provider.
If you're looking to cut the cord, you can watch NBCSN via a FREE FuboTV trial today as it includes the channel and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you.
If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
How to stream the German Grand Prix live in the UK
BT Sport is where all the MotoGP action is at for UK viewers, with BT Sport 2 the channel to head to. Subscribers can watch online, either through the BT Sport website or by using the BT Sport app - available for iOS and Android. If you don't fancy a long-term commitment, there's now BT Sport's Monthly Pass option, which lets you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want.
Coverage of the German Grand Prix starts on Sunday at 12.30pm BST ahead of the 1pm start.
If you're a BT Sport subscriber but are currently outside the UK then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.
BT Sport
Watch MotoGP via BT Sport Monthly Pass. Once purchased, it can be viewed across a range of TV platforms like Sky, BT, and Virgin.
Can I stream the German Grand Prix live in Canada?
Canadian motorsport fans now have a new option for watching the 2021 MotoGP season, with dedicated motorsports and automotive network Rev TV nabbing the broadcast rights for the region.
Rev TV is available via most cable providers, including Bell and Shaw Direct. Most operators now provide their own streaming services via their own dedicated apps, which should allow subscribers to stream all this weekend's MotoGP action.
The riders will be on the starting grid at 8am ET / 5am PT.
Live stream Moto GP live in Australia for free
The great news for Aussie motorsports fans is that free-to-air channel Network 10 is once again broadcasting the entire MotoGP season including the German Grand Prix live for nada. You can stream the coverage via the Tenplay on-demand service's website and apps for iOS and Android. The race is set to start at 10pm AEST on Sunday night, with coverage starting at 9.30pm AEST.
