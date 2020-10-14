Genshin Impact BirthdaySource: Android Central

Many games ask for your birthday and when the happy day rolls around, gift you something fun in game. Genshin Impact celebrates your birthday and every other character's birthday with gifts as well. So what do you get for your birthday in Genshin Impact? Having just celebrated my birthday yesterday, I can show you exactly what you'll get!

How does Genshin Impact handle birthdays?

Genshin Impact BirthdaySource: Android Central

Every character in Genshin Impact has a birthday. For most of them, that birthday is predetermined, but for the main protagonist, you can select any birthday you want. While you can give the game your actual birthday, you can also select tomorrow if you just want your birthday goodies ASAP.

When your birthday rolls around, you will have a message in the Mail section along with a gift. Your gift, Cake for Traveler, opens up to reveal two Fragile Resin, which restore 60 Original Resin each. Original Resin is used to get rewards from Abyssal Domains, Leyline Blossoms, and some bosses. You don't have to claim this item on your birthday, but it will expire if you don't claim it within the year.

Prime Day Deals 2020: Save on 4K TVs, Echo, Instant Pot & more

Genshin Impact BirthdaySource: Android Central

In addition to your birthday cake, you will also unlock birthday wishes from every character you have. These messages can be found in each character's profile under Voice-Over. When you click on these messages, the individual characters will wish you a happy birthday in their own, unique way. While you can only access the birthday messages from characters you already have, they are retroactive, so any character you unlock after your first birthday in game will also have a birthday wish for you.

What do you get for other characters' birthdays in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact BirthdaySource: Android Central

In addition to goodies on your own birthday, Genshin Impact sends out goodies on each individual character's birthday as well. You claim these presents in the Mail section. The first to show up was Xingqui's on October 9 and included a message about his birthday, along with a food item, Countyside Delicacy, and three talent level-up materials, Teachings of "Ballad". These items will likely be somewhat customized for each character and can be claimed within 30 days of the character's birthday.

Genshin Impact BirthdaySource: Android Central

In addition to birthday goodies and a letter from the individual character, a birthday message. This can be accessed in the individual character's profile under Voice-Over. It is not yet clear if these are retroactively unlocked like the messages for your birthday.

Every character's birthday in Genshin Impact

Character Name Birthday
Genshin Impact Beidou Beidou February 14
Genshin Impact Bennett Bennett February 29
Genshin Impact Qiqi Qiqi March 3
Genshin Impact Jean Jean March 14
Genshin Impact Noelle Noelle March 21
Genshin Impact Diluc Diluc April 30
Genshin Impact Fischl Fischl May 27
Genshin Impact Lisa Lisa June 9
Genshin Impact Venti Venti June 16
Genshin Impact Barbara Barbara July 5
Genshin Impact Amber Amber August 10
Genshin Impact Ningguang Ningguang August 26
Genshin Impact Mona Mona August 31
Genshin Impact Chongyun Chongyun September 7
Genshin Impact Razor Razor September 9
Genshin Impact Xingqui Xingqiu October 9
Genshin Impact Xiangling Xiangling November 2
Genshin Impact Keqin Keqing November 20
Genshin Impact Sucrose Sucrose November 26
Genshin Impact Kaeya Kaeya November 30

Questions about birthdays in Genshin Impact?

Do you have any questions about birthdays in Genshin Impact? Has your special day already arrived? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check back. As more characters are released, we'll keep this list updated! And be sure to check out our guide on the best Android games for more mobile gaming fun.

Genshin Impact

Main

Genshin ImpactSource: miHoYo

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.