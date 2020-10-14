Many games ask for your birthday and when the happy day rolls around, gift you something fun in game. Genshin Impact celebrates your birthday and every other character's birthday with gifts as well. So what do you get for your birthday in Genshin Impact? Having just celebrated my birthday yesterday, I can show you exactly what you'll get! How does Genshin Impact handle birthdays?

Every character in Genshin Impact has a birthday. For most of them, that birthday is predetermined, but for the main protagonist, you can select any birthday you want. While you can give the game your actual birthday, you can also select tomorrow if you just want your birthday goodies ASAP. When your birthday rolls around, you will have a message in the Mail section along with a gift. Your gift, Cake for Traveler, opens up to reveal two Fragile Resin, which restore 60 Original Resin each. Original Resin is used to get rewards from Abyssal Domains, Leyline Blossoms, and some bosses. You don't have to claim this item on your birthday, but it will expire if you don't claim it within the year.

In addition to your birthday cake, you will also unlock birthday wishes from every character you have. These messages can be found in each character's profile under Voice-Over. When you click on these messages, the individual characters will wish you a happy birthday in their own, unique way. While you can only access the birthday messages from characters you already have, they are retroactive, so any character you unlock after your first birthday in game will also have a birthday wish for you. What do you get for other characters' birthdays in Genshin Impact?

In addition to goodies on your own birthday, Genshin Impact sends out goodies on each individual character's birthday as well. You claim these presents in the Mail section. The first to show up was Xingqui's on October 9 and included a message about his birthday, along with a food item, Countyside Delicacy, and three talent level-up materials, Teachings of "Ballad". These items will likely be somewhat customized for each character and can be claimed within 30 days of the character's birthday.

In addition to birthday goodies and a letter from the individual character, a birthday message. This can be accessed in the individual character's profile under Voice-Over. It is not yet clear if these are retroactively unlocked like the messages for your birthday. Every character's birthday in Genshin Impact

Character Name Birthday Beidou February 14 Bennett February 29 Qiqi March 3 Jean March 14 Noelle March 21 Diluc April 30 Fischl May 27 Lisa June 9 Venti June 16 Barbara July 5 Amber August 10 Ningguang August 26 Mona August 31 Chongyun September 7 Razor September 9 Xingqiu October 9 Xiangling November 2 Keqing November 20 Sucrose November 26 Kaeya November 30