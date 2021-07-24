Anyone wandering around Inazuma in Genshin Impact has likely come across what appear to be seemingly impenetrable Thunder Barriers. These electro-magnified forcefields keep everything out, but you can actually pass through them if you know what to do. So don't fret if you've been confused as to why you aren't able to break these barriers. We'll guide you through every step you need to take so that you'll be collecting those treasures in no time.
With Genshin Impact now supporting cross-save, you can start playing on your PS5 and transition to one of the best Android phones without losing any progress.
How to pass through Thunder Barriers in Genshin Impact
Find an Electrogranum near the barrier. These look like small trees with a purple glow surrounding them.
Interact with it and you'll see a small purple orb follow your character.
- Quickly run through the Thunder Barrier while the orb is still present (it will dissipate after a certain amount of time).
These Thunder Barriers come in three variants: Elementary, Intermediate, and Advanced. If this doesn't work when you initially try it, don't panic — it's because your Electrograna level is too low to pass through the barrier at the moment. You must level it up to pass through Intermediate and Advanced Thunder Barriers.
How to level up your Electrograna in Genshin Impact
At the peak of Mt. Yougou on Narukami island is the Grand Narukami Shrine. You'll find a Sacred Sakara tree near the back, which is where you'll gain Sacred Sakura's Favor and increase your Electrograna. By opening up chests and completing domains and missions, you can earn Electro Sigils to be offered to increase your Sacred Sakura's Favor, simultaneously increasing your Electrograna level.
There are 15 Elecrograna levels, so you'll need to collect a lot of Electro Sigils. At level 6 is when you can pass through Intermediate Thunder Barriers. Level 12 is when you'll be able to pass through Advanced Thunder Barriers. As you level up, the duration that the Electrogranum lasts also increases, and it eventually reaches 30 seconds at level 14.
Leveling up your Electrograna and Sacred Sakura's Favor isn't one to one, however. For instance, Electrograna level 8 unlocks when you hit level 23 in Sacred Sakura's Favor. Because of this, it could take a long time before you're passing through Intermediate and Advanced Thunder Barriers. Just know that better treasures await on the other side, so it'll be worth it in the end.
Epic is right when it says Google has no incentive to woo iOS users away
Epic's lawyers aren't afraid of hyperbole, but they are 100% right when saying that Google and Apple are tied together. There really is no need to get iPhone users to switch to Android for Google to make mountains of money.
The new Gorilla Glass is bringing better photography to your next Galaxy
The newest version of Corning's Gorilla Glass DX is coming to smartphones cameras to help improve photography. Samsung will be the first to launch a product with the new glass, which could appear on its next Galaxy smartphones.
Android 12 kills font and icon shape options in Material You theming menus
Users aren't too happy about Android 12 removing certain style options, but Google may have had the final say on the matter.
These are the best gaming accessories for almost any Android phone
Mobile gaming is getting bigger and more competitive each and every day. We've rounded up the best gaming accessories so that you can be the best at whatever game you choose to play.