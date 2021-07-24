Genshin Impact Thunder BarrierSource: Android Central

Anyone wandering around Inazuma in Genshin Impact has likely come across what appear to be seemingly impenetrable Thunder Barriers. These electro-magnified forcefields keep everything out, but you can actually pass through them if you know what to do. So don't fret if you've been confused as to why you aren't able to break these barriers. We'll guide you through every step you need to take so that you'll be collecting those treasures in no time.

How to pass through Thunder Barriers in Genshin Impact

  1. Find an Electrogranum near the barrier. These look like small trees with a purple glow surrounding them.

    Genshin Impact ElectrogranumSource: Android Central

  2. Interact with it and you'll see a small purple orb follow your character.

    Genshin Impact Thunder BarrierSource: Android Central

  3. Quickly run through the Thunder Barrier while the orb is still present (it will dissipate after a certain amount of time).

These Thunder Barriers come in three variants: Elementary, Intermediate, and Advanced. If this doesn't work when you initially try it, don't panic — it's because your Electrograna level is too low to pass through the barrier at the moment. You must level it up to pass through Intermediate and Advanced Thunder Barriers.

How to level up your Electrograna in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Grand Narukami ShrineSource: Android Central

At the peak of Mt. Yougou on Narukami island is the Grand Narukami Shrine. You'll find a Sacred Sakara tree near the back, which is where you'll gain Sacred Sakura's Favor and increase your Electrograna. By opening up chests and completing domains and missions, you can earn Electro Sigils to be offered to increase your Sacred Sakura's Favor, simultaneously increasing your Electrograna level.

There are 15 Elecrograna levels, so you'll need to collect a lot of Electro Sigils. At level 6 is when you can pass through Intermediate Thunder Barriers. Level 12 is when you'll be able to pass through Advanced Thunder Barriers. As you level up, the duration that the Electrogranum lasts also increases, and it eventually reaches 30 seconds at level 14.

Genshin Impact Electrograna Level ShrineSource: Android Central

Leveling up your Electrograna and Sacred Sakura's Favor isn't one to one, however. For instance, Electrograna level 8 unlocks when you hit level 23 in Sacred Sakura's Favor. Because of this, it could take a long time before you're passing through Intermediate and Advanced Thunder Barriers. Just know that better treasures await on the other side, so it'll be worth it in the end.

