Anyone wandering around Inazuma in Genshin Impact has likely come across what appear to be seemingly impenetrable Thunder Barriers. These electro-magnified forcefields keep everything out, but you can actually pass through them if you know what to do. So don't fret if you've been confused as to why you aren't able to break these barriers. We'll guide you through every step you need to take so that you'll be collecting those treasures in no time.

How to pass through Thunder Barriers in Genshin Impact

Find an Electrogranum near the barrier. These look like small trees with a purple glow surrounding them. Interact with it and you'll see a small purple orb follow your character. Quickly run through the Thunder Barrier while the orb is still present (it will dissipate after a certain amount of time).

These Thunder Barriers come in three variants: Elementary, Intermediate, and Advanced. If this doesn't work when you initially try it, don't panic — it's because your Electrograna level is too low to pass through the barrier at the moment. You must level it up to pass through Intermediate and Advanced Thunder Barriers.

How to level up your Electrograna in Genshin Impact