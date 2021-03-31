It looks like Genshin Impact is finally launching on PS5 soon. Developer miHoYo released a new trailer to announced the PlayStation 5 version, and PlayStation's Twitter went on to confirm that the game will feature enhanced visuals, faster loading, and DualSense controller support. This makes it another title on the growing list of PS5 games that support DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers .

Genshin Impact first released in September 2020 and became wildly successful shortly after. The free-to-play RPG is set in the fantasy world of Teyvat and features an art style pulled straight from anime. There are over 30 playable characters that people can collect through the game's gacha mechanics.

While miHoYo didn't reveal a release date for Genshin Impact on PS5, saying that it's coming soon would indicate that it should hit sometime later this year, maybe even before the summer. There's still a Nintendo Switch version in the works, though miHoYo hasn't said much about it at this time.

You can currently play Genshin Impact on PS5 through backward compatibility, but like most games, the dedicated PS5 version will improve resolution and performance. If you haven't been able to buy a PS5 yet, you'll want to keep an eye on restocks.