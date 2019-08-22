What you need to know
- Microsoft has dropped it latest mobile game Gears POP! for iOS and Android.
- The real-time multiplayer game pits players in real-time Gears of War battles with a lovable Funko POP theme.
With a highly anticipated fifth entry to the Gears of War franchise slated for next month, Microsoft has debuted Gears POP! for iOS and Android devices. The free-to-play mobile spin-off fuses the gritty third-person shooter with Funko's adorable vinyl figure lineup, among the latest of Xbox franchises exploring on-the-go experiences.
Gears POP! brings familiar faces for returning Gears of War fans, featuring iconic series characters in lovable figurine form. Players will assemble a roster of units for real-time player-versus-player battles, comparable to hit mobile games like Clash Royale. The app combines traits of collectible card, tower defense, and multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games, suited up in the Gears universe.
Gears POP! is downloadable across iOS and Android devices, with Xbox Live integration serving multiplayer, achievements, and more. A healthy list of Xbox unlockables totaling 1000G has surfaced, alongside its own spin on the series' infamously challenging "Seriously" achievement.
Gears POP! is now free for download on iOS and Android via the link below.
Fight and collect
Gears POP!
Gears POP merges Microsoft's gritty Xbox shooter with the lovable figure line. The free-to-play multiplayer experience draws clear inspiration from Clash Royale, now available on iOS and Android.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.