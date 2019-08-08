Samsung announced the much-anticipated Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ yesterday in New York City. Along with being the first time Samsung has released multiple versions of the Note phones, it was also the first Note without a headphone jack. That's not all the Note 10 lost, though: we now know that it will not support the Gear VR headset.

That would make the Note 10 the first flagship since the Galaxy S6 to not support the virtual reality headset. Over the years Samsung has typically come out with adapters to make its newer phones compatible with the Gear VR. Even the Galaxy S10 series received such adapters, but the Note 10 series appears to be breaking that trend.

Does this mean Samsung has given up on VR the same way it has given up on the headphone jack? It sure appears so, but when contacted by Engadget a spokesperson had this to say: