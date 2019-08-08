What you need to know
- The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ are incompatible with the Gear VR headset.
- A Samsung spokesperson confirmed this saying, "The Gear VR is not compatible with Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. We remain committed to innovating in VR and AR to deliver incredible new experiences to our consumers."
- Previously, Samsung would make adapters to make its phones compatible such as the ones it made for the Galaxy S10 series.
Samsung announced the much-anticipated Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ yesterday in New York City. Along with being the first time Samsung has released multiple versions of the Note phones, it was also the first Note without a headphone jack. That's not all the Note 10 lost, though: we now know that it will not support the Gear VR headset.
That would make the Note 10 the first flagship since the Galaxy S6 to not support the virtual reality headset. Over the years Samsung has typically come out with adapters to make its newer phones compatible with the Gear VR. Even the Galaxy S10 series received such adapters, but the Note 10 series appears to be breaking that trend.
Does this mean Samsung has given up on VR the same way it has given up on the headphone jack? It sure appears so, but when contacted by Engadget a spokesperson had this to say:
The Gear VR is not compatible with Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. We remain committed to innovating in VR and AR to deliver incredible new experiences to our consumers.
What that means is anyone's guess. Perhaps, Samsung will make a new Gear VR headset in the near future, or it could have plans for a standalone VR unit. Who knows at this point?
One thing is for certain though, if the Gear VR is one of your must-have features, then the Note 10 series is not for you. However, if must have the Note 10 and you're still looking to get your VR fix, then you can still do both. Just pick up an Oculus Go which, at $199, won't break the bank and it'll still provide a tether-free VR experience.
