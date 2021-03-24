Gboard's emoji kitchen now supports the newest emojis on Pixels

Google's emoji kitchen is getting an update for Gboard users today. The feature, one which allows you to mix and match emoji to Frankenstein a new one into existence will now add support for the latest emoji, the ones that made their entrance with the Unicode 13.1 specification.

These include ones like an exhaling face, a heart that's burning — presumably with passion, and several new couple configurations.

🚨 New Emoji Just Dropped 🚨



Emoji Kitchen now supports the latest Unicode version (13.1) 😶‍🌫️😵‍💫😮‍💨❤️‍🔥❤️‍🩹 and hundreds of other blursed creations 🌸🦂🐌 pic.twitter.com/QKS8HPn91P — Jennifer Daniel (@jenniferdaniel) March 24, 2021

These emoji are so new that even iPhone users don't have them. Only Pixel owners can use the new emoji for now. They made their debut with the Pixel Feature Drop back in December 2020, though other Android OEMs are expected to roll out support for the new standard before the end of the year. These quick updates are just one of the many things that make Pixels some of the best Android phones you can buy. As the resulting Gboard emoji mashups are sent out as a small image though, so you don't have to worry about your friends viewing them.

If you do have a Pixel phone, you can try out Gboard and mix these shiny new emoji bois with some old favorites.

Have you used Gboard's emoji kitchen? Let us know your most unique creation in the comments below.