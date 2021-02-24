For active individuals Garmin Lily Sport For fashion lovers Garmin Lily Classic Those who want a smartwatch that offers activity/health tracking, as well as an elegant design, will appreciate the Garmin Lily Sport. It's a bit more affordable than the Classic model while still providing the stylish aesthetic you're looking for. $200 at Amazon Pros Skin-friendly silicone strap

Garmin Lily Classic vs. Sport Choose your style

If you're looking for the best Android smartwatch for women, you might be interested in the Garmin Lily. This elegant smartwatch offers several activity/health tracking perks wrapped into a stunning design that's perfect for women who want the best of both worlds. You don't have to wear a big bulky watch to enjoy these features.

Now, all that's left to do is decide between the Garmin Lily Classic and the Garmin Lily Sport. As the names suggest, one device has a classier design while the other is a bit sportier. If you know that you'll be using your device. You'll enjoy the same set of features, but one has a stainless steel bezel and a leather strap while the other has an aluminum bezel and a silicone strap. If you plan to use your watch for tracking your activities, the Sport model is the better choice as it will be more comfortable during workouts. It's also the more affordable choice.

The Garmin Lily Classic is a luxurious watch for women

If you're familiar with Garmin smartwatches, one glance at the Lily confirms just how different this wearable is from other models the company offers. According to Garmin, it's the smartwatch women have been waiting for. More often than not, smartwatches are large and bulky, which isn't always the first choice for women seeking an attractive yet efficient device.

Garmin Lily Classic Garmin Lily Sport Display 1" TFT LCD 1" TFT LCD Dimensions 34.50x34.50x10.15 mm 34.50x34.50x10.15 mm Sensors Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, accelerometer, Pulse Ox, ambient light sensor Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, accelerometer, Pulse Ox, ambient light sensor Connectivity Bluetooth Bluetooth Water-resistance 5ATM 5ATM Battery life 5 days 5 days Colors Cream Gold, Light Gold, Dark Bronze Cream Gold, Rose Gold, Midnight Orchid Band material Italian leather Silicone Bezel material Stainless steel Anodized aluminum Activity sleep tracking ✔️ ✔️ Stress monitoring ✔️ ✔️ Female health tracking ✔️ ✔️ Notifications ✔️ ✔️

If your primary reason for buying a smartwatch is to have a fancy accessory to wear with your favorite outfits, then the Garmin Lily Classic is for you. It comes in a modest 34mm case with a shiny stainless steel bezel. The available bezel colors include Cream Gold, Light Gold, and Dark Bronze. It's compatible with 14mm proprietary bands. The Classic comes with Italian leather straps that are available in Black, White, and Paloma. Keep in mind that you'll need to use the company's band replacement tool to swap them out.

One difference between the Garmin Lily and other smartwatches in its price range is the liquid crystal monochromatic touchscreen. If you've used many smartwatches in the past, you know that a full-color display is a common perk. Unfortunately, that's missing on the Lily. The good news is that it's bright enough and easy to read and navigate with a series of tapping and swiping. You'll also love getting a full 5 days of battery life on a single charge.

Some of the key features on the Garmin Lily include heart-rate monitoring, activity tracking, sleep monitoring, stress tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, 5 ATM water resistance, and smartphone notifications. You won't have some of the other perks you're used to seeing on Garmin smartwatches such as built-in GPS and NFC payments.

The Garmin Lily Sport is for those who want fashion plus comfort

Looking at the two side by side, it's hard to tell much of a difference between the Garmin Lily Classic and Sport. When it comes to the features, there are no differences to be found. Both models offer the same set of activity/health tracking features. Therefore, you don't have to worry about missing out on any features when choosing one over the other.

The Garmin Lily Sport differs in its design. It still offers a 34mm case and 14mm proprietary bands, but the materials are slightly different. Rather than a stainless steel bezel, this model is made of anodized aluminum. The color options include Cream Gold, Rose Gold, and Midnight Orchid. Another difference is the strap material, which is made of silicone that comes in White, Sand, and Deep Orchid.

Again, you'll have the option to buy other proprietary bands if you want to switch to leather in the future. If you want to start with a comfortable strap that's going to be perfect for exercising without experiencing irritation, this is the best option. It's also a bit cheaper, which is a nice bonus. Aside from these design differences, you'll still have access to the same great features on the Garmin Lily Sport as you do on the Classic.

Garmin Lily Classic vs. Sport: Which should you buy?

While both of these watches offer the same set of activity/health tracking features, the Garmin Lily Sport is the better choice if you want a skin-friendly band that's ideal for high-intensity workouts. You'll also save a bit of money by choosing the aluminum model over the stainless steel model. If you decide that you want a leather strap for formal occasions, you can buy one directly for Garmin and switch between the two as you see fit.

If you know that you'd prefer the classier option with the stainless steel hardware and Italian leather band, then you will likely prefer the Garmin Lily Classic. It's slightly more expensive than the Sport, but it's worth it for those who prefer to elevate their style with a high-quality design.

