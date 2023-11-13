Will Meta Quest 2 face pads work on Quest 3? No. The size and shape of the facial interface connector between the two headsets is very different and neither generation's face pads will work with the other's. Some Velcro-backed pads may work, though.

The difference in Quest 3 and Quest 2 facial interfaces

The Meta Quest 3 is 40% slimmer than the Meta Quest 2 which, unfortunately, means Meta's facial interface design had to change quite a bit between generations. This difference can be largely attributed to the change in lenses between the two headset generations, as the Quest 3's lenses are substantially smaller and provide a wider field of view of the virtual world.

If you were to try to attach a Quest 2 facial interface to the Quest 3, you'd find out that both the contour of the headset and the size of many aspects — like the nose cut-out — are just plain different between each generation.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

In fact, Meta designed the default facial interface to be adjustable and include plenty of room for folks with glasses, if need be.

That means that lots of facial interfaces for the Quest 3 will actually be quite a bit deeper than the Quest 2's facial interfaces. For your reference, a facial interface is a connector — usually made of plastic — that snaps into the headset and provides a way for a plush pad to attach to your VR headset.

Comparing the two side-by-side, you can see the huge difference in shape in the image below.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

That all means that you'll need to buy new facial interfaces if you don't like the default one that ships with the Quest 3. Right now, the list of best Meta Quest 3 accessories is a little short but, we expect that list to grow quite a bit sometime in December when more third-party companies have had time to develop accessories.

Until then, it's possible that some existing Quest 2 face pads could work on third-party Quest 3 facial interfaces once those are released. Any connector with a Velcro-like attachment method should be compatible, as the dimensions of the pads themselves haven't changed too much between generations.

If you just need a way to keep that face pad from getting sweaty, Amazon has a couple of inexpensive silicone solutions that go over the top of the foam to protect it from grime.