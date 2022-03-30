The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase might be the best way to spend your 4/20

What you need to know

The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase will take place on April 20 at 10a PT / 1p ET / 6p BT.

You can watch the event on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, or on the Quest 2 with Oculus TV.

Last year's event revealed major launches like Resident Evil 4 VR, I Expect You to Die 2, and After the Fall.

Meta has announced its second annual Meta Quest Gaming Showcase — though last year's event was called the Oculus Quest Gaming Showcase. Taking place on 4/20, the event will outline most of the major VR releases you can expect on the Meta Quest and Quest 2 through the rest of 2022.

Last year's announcements included many of the best Quest 2 games of the last year: Resident Evil 4 VR, Lone Echo II, Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy's Edge Part II, After the Fall, Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife, and I Expect You to Die 2.

So we can expect some similarly high-quality games to get announced at the Quest Gaming Showcase. It's genuinely a don't-miss event for VR fans.

As for what we expect to see, there are several teased Quest titles that may finally resurface in late April. For example, Zuckerberg announced GTA: San Andreas would come to the Quest during the Meta livestream, but we've heard nothing of it since. That could certainly prove an exciting headliner for Grand Theft Auto fans waiting impatiently for GTA VI.

We also learned during that event that Vertigo Games, the dev behind After the Fall, has partnered with Meta on five VR titles, including some set in franchises owned by parent company Deep Silver: Saints Row, Dead Island, Metro, or Kingdom Come Deliverance, for example. Any of those worlds ported to VR would certainly make a big splash.

(Image credit: Meta)

We also know Ubisoft was hiring VR developers recently for Assassin's Creed VR and Splinter Cell VR, which Meta has already said will come to Oculus platforms. Assuming they're 2022-bound, you can be sure we'll at least see a trailer for these. It'll be interesting to see if AC VR treads new ground or puts you in the shoes of a familiar assassin like Ezio.

Other highly anticipated Quest titles include an official NFL VR game and Among Us VR. If even half of the above titles get announced, it'll give active VR gamers plenty of content to enjoy for months to come.

You can watch the event on the official Meta channel on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, or Oculus TV. It'll start at 10 am Pacific Time.