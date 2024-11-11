Samsung's XR headset appears in a patent with a teaser for glasses

What you need to know

A new Samsung patent was discovered as the company submitted information and illustrations for an XR headset.

The headset features a slim front design alongside the ability to create "reference points" for its virtual space to aid the user's FoV.

The recently filed patent also showed an illustration for a set of glasses, which Samsung alluded to in a brief explainer.

Samsung reportedly delayed the launch of its intended XR headset to "better compete" with Apple's Vision Pro.

Samsung's AR headset has reportedly progressed as a new patent was discovered with details about its specifications.

The Korean OEM's next "AR headset" in development was spotted in the WIPO database as it filed a patent for its design. The folks at 91Mobiles dug into the patent, discovering its potential design and a few specifications. From the patent, it seems the AR headset in question will wrap around a user's head like the Apple Vision Pro or Meta's Quest 3.

The front portion housing the visual elements seems slim and the patent's illustrations show two circular areas for your vision. The front part over a person's eyes will likely contain the device's onboard RAM, SSD, and other internal components.

Speaking of visuals, the patent reportedly states the device utilizes "reference points" in virtual space. This is supposedly done in relativity to "real-world space for navigation and operation." The patent states the device maps your FoV (field of view) to achieve this once the headset is worn. Moreover, the filing's full explanation (machine-translated) adds that the device's camera may offer information about a "visual object" for identification purposes.

The post states that the patent's specifications include 5G, 6G, Bluetooth, and NFC support. More importantly, the screen's quality is still uncertain as rumors claim it could arrive as an LCD or an OLED display.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) (Image credit: 91Mobiles)

Curiously, Samsung's recent patent includes a brief look at a potential set of AR/XR glasses. One illustration showcases the glasses alongside the front of the headset, likely detailing visual component information. What's more, the company's patent details this unnamed device as a "wearable device for displaying visual objects."

The publication found another tidbit from Samsung, stating the device could be "AR glasses and/or a head-mounted device."

In 2023, Samsung reportedly delayed its planned XR headset to "better compete" with Apple's Vision Pro. A report claimed that a company's internal memo read, "we decided to review all internal specifications and performance, such as the design and panel of the new XR product." If we're going to get excited, perhaps this newfound patent is a (happy) indication of Samsung's XR headset coming to fruition.

That report from 2023 claimed that Samsung wanted to improve the device's design and performance and provide it with "high-resolution" displays. The patent is notably missing these important specs.

Samsung is likely deep in development. As such, a potential launch timeframe is still unknown.