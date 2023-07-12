Roblox is coming to the Quest, and it's happening sooner than you think

What you need to know

Roblox is coming to VR on the Meta Quest platform, starting with an App Lab open beta in a few weeks.

Existing Roblox experiences that use default scripts will automatically work in VR, while developers who use custom scripts will have to test their apps for VR use.

Roblox sports more than 66 million daily users with over 15 million game experiences in the metaverse-style app.

The metaverse might be a slow-burn idea, but games like Roblox have already paved the way for how we can live digital lives that intercept our real lives. Now, Roblox is about to become even more immersive when it launches on the Meta Quest platform in just a few weeks.

The latest Roblox development blog post confirms the popular title is coming to the Quest 2 and Quest Pro over the next few weeks, starting with an open beta on App Lab. All existing Robolox experiences that use default scripts will automatically work in VR, while any experiences using custom scripts will need to be updated with VR support.

That means tons of new games will be available on day one, with plenty more to come by the time the Quest 3 launches this Fall.

If you're not familiar with Roblox, the 'game' is really just a set of tools for developers to create their own games within a game. The Roblox app acts as a launching point for these "experiences," as Roblox calls them, and players share a consistent avatar and digital identity between all 15 million active experiences on the platform.

It's been just over one year since the first rumors of Roblox coming to the Quest began. In that time, several developers have worked on VR-centric experiences in Roblox, and, true to form, the developers of Roblox are saying it will be the easiest way for game developers to create VR experiences.