Rumor has it that Roblox could finally be coming to the Oculus Quest 2

What you need to know

Roblox is a popular metaverse-like game where players can make their own worlds and visit other players' worlds.

The announcement teases that the Roblox metaverse can be experienced in a new and immersive way on the Oculus Quest 2.

Roblox players can already play in VR with a gaming PC and supported VR headset.

Roblox could be officially coming to the Quest 2 in the near future if a teaser from a dedicated Roblox news site turns out to be true. That announcement, which was posted on Twitter and can be seen below, includes a message that Roblox is heading to a new device alongside a rather obvious image for anyone familiar with the Oculus logo.

While the announcement says that Roblox is "officially" coming to a new device, no source is named and there has been no official announcement of an Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab) version of Roblox at this time. But seeing Roblox on the Quest 2 wouldn't be a huge surprise given that it's both the best VR headset (opens in new tab) and is currently outselling the Xbox (opens in new tab).

Roblox also already has VR support on the PC and can be played with a Quest 2 headset through Oculus Link (opens in new tab), but the game itself will be running on the PC. This new version would be a native Quest 2 version of the game and would run entirely on the Quest 2 itself, meaning it can be played without a PC or console.

Get ready to experience the ✨ metaverse ✨ in a new, immersive way.#Roblox is officially coming to another device soon... can anyone guess what it is? 🥽👀 pic.twitter.com/QhKLo3mHZYJune 15, 2022 See more

Roblox has been eyeing the metaverse (opens in new tab) since the company went public in 2021, hitting $45 billion in valuation after the first day of trading. Much like Meta's Horizon Worlds (opens in new tab), Roblox allows players to explore thousands of "games" and worlds created by other players with the in-game tools provided to all players. A player's avatar looks the same in all worlds they visit, lending to the idea that it's you who are traveling to these worlds and that they have some cohesive connection.