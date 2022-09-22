Make your own shape puzzles in VR with Cubism's new level editor

What you need to know

Cubism is a VR puzzle game that originally launched two years ago for Oculus Quest, Meta Quest 2, Rift, and SteamVR.

A free update today adds an offline puzzle editor for players to create their own shape puzzles.

Others will be able can play custom puzzles by downloading the game files for each puzzle through sideloading on the VR headset.

Virtual reality puzzle game Cubism is celebrating its second anniversary with a new update today that allows players to create their own puzzles through an in-game level editor.

The puzzle editor update is free for Oculus Quest 2 and other VR platforms, though the editor must be manually enabled from the in-game settings under the option "Enable Experimental Puzzle Editor." Custom puzzles made with the editor can be shared with others online, but only through downloading the local files of each puzzle and play them through sideloading. The developer has created a guide on the game's website that explains the process.

“An in-VR puzzle editor was one of the very first features built for the game, as it helped me iterate over puzzle designs faster," said Cubism developer Thomas Van Bouwel. “The first editor was very un-intuitive and buggy, but good enough for me to design Cubism’s main campaign with.

"However, it’s always been my intention to make this editor publicly available at some point. This update comes after many improvements and a lot of playtesting, and is a first effort to make the editor user-friendly enough for anyone to start designing their own puzzles.”

Cubism originally launched in September 2020 for Oculus Quest, Meta Quest 2, Rift, and SteamVR. One of the best Meta Quest 2 games has continued to receive updates since with another 30 puzzles added for free last year and the passthrough update that allows players see their surroundings instead of empty space while solving puzzles in VR.