The PC Gaming Show returns in 2022 with new reveals and exciting games

What you need to know

The PC Gaming Show is returning in 2022 for its eighth annual showcase.

Hosted by PC Gamer, the showcase is slated to begin on June 12 at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET.

The show is set to feature over 45 games, as well as reveals like a look at Victoria 3 gameplay.

If you're looking forward to the annual PC Gaming Show, get ready, because it's coming back in 2022 with even more games and exciting reveals to check out.

PC Gamer is holding the PC Gaming Show on June 12, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET. Like in past years, the event is focused on upcoming PC games, or the PC versions of games. Per the press release, this event will feature over 45 different games, including a few first-time reveals.

Fans who tune in can expect to get an update on Saber Interactive's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, which was announced back at The Game Awards 2021. If you're a strategy fan, you'll be eager to see the first look at gameplay of Victoria 3. Multiple studios like Klei Entertainment and 11 bit studios are also revealing entirely new games at the showcase. In addition to all this, there should be developer interviews for a few of the games shown off.

The list of gaming events for the summer is growing rapidly, even if E3 2022 won't be part of the showcase lineup. Right now, Summer Game Fest, which is hosted by Geoff Keighley of Opening Night Live at Gamescom and The Game Awards, is set to be held on June 9. Another website in the Future network, GamesRadar, is holding the Future Games Show on June 11. Finally, earlier in the day before the PC Gaming Show, there's the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase to check out.