Google Stadia will be coming to Mexico sometime later this year

What you need to know

Google announced Stadia will be coming to Mexico.

No firm date was revealed, and that it would be launching sometime later this year.

This will be the 23rd country to support the service since Google added eight countries to the supported list almost two years ago.

Google's Stadia game streaming service will be coming to Mexico, the company announced during its Google for Mexico keynote livestream today. No date has been announced for the expansion, only that it will be coming to the region later this year.

This will make Mexico the 23rd country to officially support Stadia and almost two years since the service has been introduced to a new country. Stadia was available in 14 countries when it first launched in late 2019 with countries such as the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, and more. It was then expanded to eight more countries in the Eastern European region like Poland and the Czech Republic a year later for a total of 22 countries.

Since Google Stadia is a cloud gaming service that requires a fast, consistent internet connection, availability is determined by a country's internet infrastructure. For comparison's sake, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available in 25 countries and Amazon Luna can only be accessed currently in the mainland of the United States.

Google has been slowly expanding its hardware options for Stadia users playing on the television over the past year. It was only a year ago that the company opened Stadia support beyond the Chromecast Ultra to the Chromecast with Google TV and several Android TV/Google TV devices.

The list of official Stadia devices has grown somewhat considerably since then with over a dozen options for Android-based hardware depending on territory. Stadia has is also available on non-Android hardware with native apps for LG webOS Smart TVs released last December and through the Samsung Gaming Hub on specific 2022 Samsung Smart TVs starting today.