Cities: Skylines and Far Cry Primal launch on Stadia today

What you need to know

Cities: Skylines launches on Stadia today and can be claimed through Stadia Pro or tried out with a 60-minute trial that does not require a Stadia account.

Far Cry Primal will be available in the Stadia store today to purchase or claimed through a Ubisoft+ subscription.

Free-to-play multiplayer shooter Nine to Five left early access this week with new content, improvements, and fixes.

Google announced that two games will be launching on Stadia today with both either purchased through the store or claimed through a subscription service alongside other announcements.

The first game available now is city management simulation game Cities: Skylines, which was announced last March. Cities: Skylines - Stadia Edition can be purchased through the store at $40 for the base game, $75 for the New Player Bundle, $240 for the game alongside all available DLC, or claimed with a Stadia Pro subscription. A 60-minute free trial is also active for anyone to try and does not require a Stadia account.

The second game is 2016's Far Cry Primal, which will be available in the Stadia store later today at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be $30 or can be played at no additional cost with a Ubisoft+ subscription. The game has been scheduled to come to the platform since last year.

Google noted in its announcement that the 3v3v3 multiplayer shooter Nine to Five had left early access this week. The free-to-play game's 1.0 update includes new game modes, map, weapons, armor, an extended progression system, new events, improvements, and more.

The company also announced that side-scrolling, kaiju beat-’em-up Dawn of the Monsters will be free next week starting May 26 through May 31 as part of the Play Days event, and Stadia-exclusive Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle will be on sale beginning May 22 to celebrate the yellow icon's 40th anniversary.