Stadia and GeForce Now are coming to Samsung smart TVs later than expected

What you need to know

The launch of the Samsung Gaming Hub has been postponed until later this year.

It was originally planned for release in the summer.

This means Stadia and GeForce Now won't be available on Samsung's 2022 smart TVs as scheduled.

The Samsung Gaming Hub promises an improved experience for gamers by streamlining access to Google's Stadia and Nvidia's GeForce Now services into a single location. The functionality was originally planned for launch on Samsung's 2022 smart TV lineup in the summer, but that is no longer the case.

Samsung has confirmed that the Gaming Hub will arrive on some of the best Samsung TVs later this year (via FlatPanelsHD).

"The new platform will be available later this year on select 2022 Samsung Smart TV models," according to the South Korean tech giant.

In addition, the feature's availability will "vary by region." It's not clear, however, which territories will see its release.

"Gaming Hub is a new game streaming discovery platform that bridges hardware and software to provide a seamless player experience," the company added. "No downloads required, no storage needed."

The new feature will sit as a new tab in Tizen OS alongside the "Media" and "Ambient" destinations. It will provide full-screen access to apps including Stadia and GeForce Now.

That said, those aren't the only cloud gaming services that will launch on the Gaming Hub. In addition, Samsung promised that more apps would be added to the new hub in the future, including Utomik.

Meanwhile, if you want to have access to both Stadia and GeForce Now on a smart TV right now, both the cloud gaming services are already available on LG's 2021 TV lineup.