Sony acquires Haven for PlayStation Studios

Sony is acquiring Haven Entertainment, a studio founded in 2021 by Ubisoft veteran Jade Raymond.

Haven Entertainment is the first Canadian team to join PlayStation Studios. This acquisition news also comes as Sony has rapidly expanded PlayStation Studios over the last two years, acquiring teams such as Finnish studio Housemarque, Dutch porting team Nixxes, Texas-based Bluepoint Games and Seattle support team Valkyrie Entertainment.

Per the press release, Haven Entertainment is continuing to grow with over 60 employees. The studio is working on a live-service multiplayer game for PlayStation, though little else is known at this time.

“Haven Studios is an emerging studio with an exceptional team of talent, and we’re delighted to welcome them into PlayStation as our first game development studio in Canada,” said Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “The studio’s focus on creating an original AAA multiplayer game will not only flex the power of PlayStation 5 but will further expand upon the diverse catalog of gaming experiences that can only be found on PlayStation.”

Earlier in 2022, Sony announced the purchase of Bungie for $3.6 billion, a move that will see Bungie sit alongside PlayStation Studios as an independent developer and publisher. The price of Haven Entertainment has not been publicly disclosed.

"As a SIE first-party studio, we will have the opportunity to collaborate with some of the world’s most renowned development teams, including studios like Guerrilla, Naughty Dog, Media Molecule, and Insomniac Games, the creators of games that have inspired us as players and developers for years," said Jade Raymond, CEO of Haven Entertainment. "We’re excited to learn from these world-class studios, as well as the exceptional central creative, technology and marketing teams whose expertise will enable us to deliver even better games to players."

With the addition of Haven Entertainment, PlayStation Studios has grown to 18 internal development studios.