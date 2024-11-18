Samsung Galaxy honors gaming 'excellence' with the Esports Awards and The Mobies

What you need to know

Samsung revealed its partnerships with the Esports Awards presented by Lexus and The Mobies as it celebrates and honors "gaming excellence."

The festivities begin on November 19 with The Mobies opening ceremony before rolling into November 21 for the Esports Awards.

Samsung will also host the "Samsung Galaxy Battles" following the Esports Awards ceremony for a competitive clash between four teams in PUBG Mobile.

As the year winds down, Samsung is partnering with two year-end gaming award ceremonies.

In a press release, Samsung states it has partnered with The Mobies (Mobile Gaming Awards) alongside the Esports Awards presented by Lexus. The company will be present at both opening ceremonies on November 19 and November 21, respectively.

However, the post states Samsung Galaxy has more to offer during these ceremonies than just "honoring excellence." The Korean OEM will host "the first dedicated gaming tournament" at the Esports Awards. Dubbed the "Samsung Galaxy Battles," top esports players will find themselves engrossed in a PUBG Mobile competition on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Four teams of three players will go at it following the main Esports Awards ceremony at 9 pm PT on November 21.

Interested parties can tune in via Samsung's social media accounts or the main Esports Awards stream. As an incentive, both organizations are giving away prizes during the tournament. The post states users can win an assortment of gifts, such as the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

The ceremonious week for gaming finishes on November 22 (Friday) with the 4th Annual Esports Awards Open brought to viewers by the Golf & Gaming Club. In short, this will be a celebrity pro-am golf tournament. Samsung's involvement includes a sponsored hole "with interactive elements that blend sports and technology."

With everything set to kick off on November 19, Samsung states it is the Official Mobile Partner and Title Sponsor for The Mobies. Moreover, the company will present the "Mobile Streamer of the Year" award during the ceremony. Samsung is also the "Official Mobile Partner" of the Esports Awards.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6's upcoming PUBG Mobile tournament should be exciting. Though not advertised as a gaming phone, the Fold 6 can handle the intense pressure of a competitive battle royale experience with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy. The chip empowers Samsung's latest book-style foldable with speed and performance that can handle games and multitasking.

Michael Ashford, CEO of the Esports Awards stated, "Samsung Galaxy devices are known for their performance, something that is highly sought after by a number of our finalists in the Esports Awards and the Mobies. We are proud to welcome them as Official Mobile Partner and Title Sponsor, and to have them so integrated into our ceremonies and PWR UP Week."