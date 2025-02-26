What you need to know

After initially being teased, the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 specs and colors have been revealed.

The Pocket Flip 2 will be available with either the Snapdragon 865 or the Dimensity 1100.

Pricing and availability are still unknown, but that information is expected to be shared "soon."

Just when you thought that the Android gaming scene couldn't get any better, Retroid announces the Pocket Flip 2. This is the successor to the original Pocket Flip that was released in March 2023, before it was quietly discontinued sometime between December 2023 and January 2024.

The vast majority of gaming handhelds are available in either a vertical or horizontal orientation, with only a few clamshell models being available. This is one of the reasons why the original Pocket Flip quickly became a fan favorite, as it not only was a clamshell but was also powered by Android.

Retroid Pocket Flip 2: The Upgrade You’ve Been Waiting For - YouTube Watch On

Unfortunately, the Achilles heel for Retroid was manufacturing a hinge that would be able to withstand regular use. Many of those who picked up the original Pocket Flip ended up with a broken hinge, which is one of the main focuses of the Pocket Flip 2.

In the latest announcement, Retroid revealed all of the specs and color options that the Pocket Flip 2 will be released with. Starting off, the clamshell sports a 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display, capable of reaching up to 500 nits of brightness. Moving from an IPS panel to AMOLED was another massive fan request, especially after the Retroid Pocket 5 was released with one.

When it comes to powering the Pocket Flip 2, there will be two different processor options to choose from. You'll either be able to get the Snapdragon 865 or the Dimensity 1100, two chips that are very familiar within the Retroid community. These will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage to go along with a 5,000mAh battery.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Retroid) (Image credit: Retroid)

Considering that in the smartphone world, we're always chasing the latest, greatest, and most powerful, this decision might seem odd. However, seeing as these chips are more than a few years old, that means Retroid is able to get them for much less.

As a result, Retroid is able to deliver more affordable gaming handhelds. For example, the Retroid Pocket 5 retails for $219, while the Pocket Mini (also using the Snapdragon 865) is $199. Although we don't yet know how much the Flip 2 will cost, it's likely safe to assume that the Dimensity 1100 model could start at $249, with a $20 or $30 increase for the SD865 variant.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Retroid)

In addition to revealing the entire spec sheet, Retroid also provided everyone with a look at the four different color options consisting of Ice Blue, GC, 16Bit US, and Black. Both the GC and 16Bit US are carry-overs from the Retroid Pocket 5, with the exception of the buttons on the Pocket Flip 2.

However, based on reactions on social media and Discord, Ice Blue seems to be the early fan favorite. This isn't all that surprising, given that the same was true when the Retroid Pocket 4 and 4 Pro were released in the Ice Blue colorway. The only real disappointment is that the Watermelon (transparent red) doesn't appear to be in the plans.

Much like how smartphone companies operate nowadays, these retro handheld makers like to trickle out little bits of information slowly. Such is the case with the Retroid Pocket Flip 2, so we'll be keeping our eyes out for when pricing and availability information are provided.