God of War Ragnarok reportedly planned for November 2022 launch on PS5 and PS4

What you need to know

God of War Ragnarok was first teased at the September 2020 PlayStation games showcase, where Sony Santa Monica showed a teaser where Kratos ominously stated that "The time draws near."

A year later, the game's name was confirmed alongside a gameplay trailer at the 2021 PlayStation games showcase.

Now, a report from Bloomberg indicates that God of War Ragnarok is being aimed to launch in November 2022.

The report states the game was originally meant to launch in September 2022, but was pushed back a couple of months.

Another big PlayStation game appears to have a release window, and fans who have been eager to see Kratos and Atreus in their next adventure will be happy.

A report from Bloomberg (opens in new tab) indicates that God of War Ragnarok is slated to launch in November 2022. The game was first teased all the way back in September 2020 with a 2021 release window, though it was then delayed to 2022 alongside other PlayStation titles.

The report notes that originally, God of War Ragnarok was being aimed for September 2022, but that it has been bumped. According to anonymous individuals familiar with Sony's plans, the official release date is set to be announced by the end of June.

A November release date will add to a solid holiday lineup of games, with other titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Hogwarts Legacy currently slated to arrive in the period from October to December. PlayStation has launched multiple exclusive titles in 2022, with Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turimso 7 from Guerrilla Games and Polyphony Digital arriving earlier in the year.

Back when God of War Ragnarok was first delayed to 2022, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst specifically cited difficulties with performance capture as being one of the major reasons for the delay of God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West.

Earlier in the year, Sony Santa Monica outlined the accessibility options in God of War Ragnarok, showing how the game builds on the options provided in prior PlayStation games.