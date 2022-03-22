Jiggle Physics 121: Perfect Dark, Hogwarts Legacy

By published

Slitherclaw

Jiggle Physics Art
(Image credit: Jiggle Physics Art)

Development of Perfect Dark is not going well, according to a recent report. There's also news about bad workplace behavior by the founders of Moon Studios. Hogwarts Legacy is expected this holiday season, and Rebecca tells us all about the first wave of content from the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

Listen now:

