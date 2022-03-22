Jiggle Physics 121: Perfect Dark, Hogwarts Legacy
By Carli Velocci published
Slitherclaw
Development of Perfect Dark is not going well, according to a recent report. There's also news about bad workplace behavior by the founders of Moon Studios. Hogwarts Legacy is expected this holiday season, and Rebecca tells us all about the first wave of content from the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
Listen now:
- Perfect Dark development 'painfully' slow, 'as much as half' the core team has quit, states report | Windows Central
- Ori developers accuse Moon Studios' founders of creating 'oppressive' workplace, bullying | Windows Central
- Hogwarts Legacy debuts fantastical gameplay, launches this holiday | Android Central
- Is the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass worth it? | iMore
- Ghostwire: Tokyo for PS5 review — Tales of an empty city | Android Central
Carli is the Gaming Editor across Windows Central, Android Central, and iMore. Her last name also will remind you of a dinosaur. Follow her on Twitter or email her at carli.velocci@futurenet.com.
