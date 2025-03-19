Check out how to watch the Future Games Show 2025 Spring Showcase
The latest information surrounding gaming is only one sleep away.
What you need to know
- The Future Games Show Spring Showcase is coming up on March 20 at 4 pm ET/ 1 pm ET.
- The company states its showcase will include a slew of world premier trailers and info during its main event.
- There's more after the event as FGS Live from GDC takes over, giving viewers even more gaming content and interviews right from the show floor.
New year, new games; so here's information on how to check out exclusive demos and world premiers this spring.
The Future Games Show Spring Showcase is coming up tomorrow (Mar. 20), but there's a trove of information you should know first. Where to catch the action takes precedence as Future states the action kicks off at 4 pm ET/1 pm PT on March 20. The show will be streamed live on Twitch, YouTube, Steam, X, Facebook, TikTok, GamesRadar, PC Gamer, IGN, Gamespot, Ginx TV, GOG, and BiliBili.
The company states it will stream its content in a host of languages aside from English alongside dedicated ASL and BSL YouTube Premiers. If you're a streamer yourself and would like to co-stream, Future states you must fill out its form beforehand.
To get you excited, Future states the Game Show Spring Showcase will be hosted by Jennifer English, known for work in Baldur's Gate 3 and Shadowheart. Alongside English will stand Nolan North, whom you may know as Nathan Drake from Uncharted or as Ghost in Destiny's (Bungie) recent history.
The showcase is preparing to give viewers a glimpse into "more than 50 upcoming triple A, AA, and indie games." During the main show, Future states you'll see the release date for Nightdive Studios' upcoming title "System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster." Sandfall Games and Kepler Interactive's turn-based RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will also have something new to share with fans.
The third-person survival horror game "Cronos: The New Dawn" will have more to heart-pounding things to share tomorrow.
Other upcoming teasers include Revenge of the Savage Planet (Sci-fi, action/adventure), South of Midnight (by Compulsion Games), Kingmakers (medieval action/strategy), FBC: Firebreak (three-player co-op shooter), and more.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Following the main show, Future states the FGS Live from GDC event will take over. Viewers can expect an additional set of game world premiers, news, and interviews. The press release highlights a new trailer for Among Us 3D, an interview with Rebellion about "Atomfall," a Fear FA 98 trailer that combines soccer, survival, and horror, and more on Infinity Nikki.
The FGS Live from GDC will take viewers on a journey throughout the event's show floor, so it might have a little something for everyone.
Nickolas is always excited about tech and getting his hands on it. Writing for him can vary from delivering the latest tech story to scribbling in his journal. When Nickolas isn't hitting a story, he's often grinding away at a game or chilling with a book in his hand.
