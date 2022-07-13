This controller changed the way I view Android gaming — and it's half off for Prime Day
The best way to game on a touch screen? Without touch controls.
I'm fairly vocal about how much I prefer controllers to touch screen controls when it comes to playing games on my phone. I never even used to like playing mobile games until I realized most of my favorites were compatible with controllers. If you're in the same boat, you'll be happy to hear that the controller that changed the way I view mobile gaming is on sale for Prime Day.
While Razer has since upgraded its Kishi model with the Razer Kishi V2, I still think that the original Razer Kishi is an excellent Android gaming option. Instead of shelling out $100 for it like it would usually cost, you can get away with spending just half of that today. This last-minute Prime Day deal has dropped the Kishi down to just $50 on Amazon (opens in new tab).
Razer Kishi for Android (Xbox):
$100 $50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
I never thought I'd like gaming on an Android phone, but the Razer Kishi proved me wrong. Instead of struggling with touch controls I get the best experience possible with physical triggers, thumbsticks, and face buttons. With it being half off for Prime Day, this is practically a steal.
In my review of the Razer Kishi I called it a must-have mobile gaming accessory for good reason. Not only was it comfortable to hold for long periods of time and its USB-C connector ensures that there's zero input lag. All-in-all, I found the build to be excellent, even if the design prohibited it from fitting a wide variety of phones.
I only wish it had some sort of textured grips like the Nacon MG-X Pro of Gamesir X3 though, but that's a minor gripe when I really think about it. Coincidentally, the X3's older sibling, the Gamesir X2, also received a discount for Prime Day, dropping it down to $56 on Amazon (opens in new tab).
Jennifer Locke is Android Central's Games Editor and has been playing video games nearly her entire life. You can find her posting pictures of her dog and obsessing over PlayStation and Xbox, Star Wars, and other geeky things on Twitter @JenLocke95.
