The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth turn-based gameplay revealed

After first being announced earlier in the year, we've now got our first look at an upcoming mobile spin on The Lord of the Rings universe.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is an upcoming mobile game being developed by EA Capital Games and published by Electronic Arts. During GameSpot's Mobile Showcase 2022, the developers of the game showed up to reveal a bit of the gameplay for the first time. You can watch the full overview below:

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is a turn-based game, where players collect characters from across the entire history of Middle-earth, including iconic characters like Legolas, Frodo, and Sam.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is using an art style that falls between something realistic and something more fanciful, with art director Chris Salazar noting that the team looking at Tolkien's original watercolor drawings for inspiration.

Currently, there's no release date or release window for The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, but whenever it does arrive, fans of turn-based strategy games and Tolkien enthusiasts may be getting one of the best Android games of the year.

The Lord of the Rings itself has gone through a huge shift this year, with Swedish conglomerate Embracer Group agreeing to purchase The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit adaption rights.