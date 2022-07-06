Gwent: Rogue Mage is a single-player roguelike expansion releasing July 7

What you need to know

CD Projekt RED reveals that Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is getting a standalone single-player expansion called Gwent: Rogue Mage.

This expansion is themed after a mage trying to create the first ever Witcher, and is focused on roguelike gameplay.

Gwent: Rogue Mage launches on July 7, 2022.

It's available for $10, while a $20 includes extras such as new cosmetic items.

CD Projekt RED is introducing a standalone single-player expansion for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. Titled Gwent: Rogue Mage, it's meant to introduce roguelike gameplay into the well-known card game, and it's slated to launch tomorrow on July 7, 2022.

Speaking with IGN (opens in new tab), CD Projekt RED talked about how the expansion came to be, and how the focus was on providing an experience for single-player fans.

"Rogue Mage came out of us noticing that years after The Witcher 3's release, there are a significant number of players who want a more PvE experience from Gwent," said game director Vladimir Tortsov. Players will move around a procedurally-generated map, collecting new cards and engaging in Gwent battles.

Gwent: Rogue Mage will be available for $10 as a standalone expansion, though there's also a $20 version that includes some extras. The story focuses on Alzur, a mage working to create the first ever Witcher. With that said, the expansion is firmly "gameplay-first," and CD Projekt RED notably does not consider the story an official part of the Witcher storyline.

CD Projekt RED is also currently working on the next mainline Witcher game, though little is known right now. The publisher has confirmed that pre-production has begun, while the game will be built using Unreal Engine 5.