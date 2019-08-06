What you need to know
- Geoff Keighley has announced Gamescom Opening Night Live, a presentation to open Gamescom 2019.
- Gamescom will feature "world premiere content and announcements" from more than 15 publishers.
- The show will be held on August 19, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. CEST/2:00 p.m. EDT/11:00 a.m. PDT.
- The Gamescom show floor will be open from August 20 through August 24, 2019.
Whether you're going to be attending Gamescom 2019 in person or you're watching all the reveals from home, there's plenty to be excited for. Geoff Keighley, well known for being the creator and producer of the hugely-successful Game Awards show, announced today that the Gamescom Opening Night Live show will feature "world premiere content and announcements" from more than 15 different publishers.
Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is one of the publishers listed, so it's possible we could be getting some PlayStation announcements, from new games to updates on existing title. Geoff Keighley confirmed that Hideo Kojima will be present on stage, showing a new look at Death Stranding. As to whether that's the only PlayStation announcement or there will be others, we'll have to wait and see. Other publishers and developers that will be present include (but aren't limited to) 2K, Activision, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Sega and Ubisoft.
More than 15 game publishers will premiere new content and make announcements during @gamescom Opening Night Live. An exciting show is coming together for Monday, August 19! Hope you get to tune in and watch the stream! pic.twitter.com/THAv4bvZlm— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 6, 2019
If you're interested in attending Gamescom 2019 but you haven't signed up yet, you can still get tickets here. The floor for Gamescom will be open from August 20 through August 24, 2019. The Gamescom Opening Night Live show will be held on August 19, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. CEST/2:00 p.m. EDT/11:00 a.m. PDT. The show will be streamed on all major platforms, so you'll be able to find it on Mixer, Twitch and YouTube.
