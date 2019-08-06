Whether you're going to be attending Gamescom 2019 in person or you're watching all the reveals from home, there's plenty to be excited for. Geoff Keighley, well known for being the creator and producer of the hugely-successful Game Awards show, announced today that the Gamescom Opening Night Live show will feature "world premiere content and announcements" from more than 15 different publishers.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is one of the publishers listed, so it's possible we could be getting some PlayStation announcements, from new games to updates on existing title. Geoff Keighley confirmed that Hideo Kojima will be present on stage, showing a new look at Death Stranding. As to whether that's the only PlayStation announcement or there will be others, we'll have to wait and see. Other publishers and developers that will be present include (but aren't limited to) 2K, Activision, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Sega and Ubisoft.