WarnerMedia ended its HBO Max investor's call with a bang on Tuesday, announcing the House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel set 300 years before the events of the hit show. The company also announced a number of other originals from high profile franchises and filmmakers that'll hit the new streaming service next year.

House of the Dragon, as you can tell from the name, will tell the story of House Targaryen. It'll be helmed by Miguel Sapochnik (director of "Battle of the Bastards") and Ryan Condal (co-creator of Colony), who also created the series along with Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin.

"The 'Game of Thrones' universe is so rich with stories," Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming, said during the presentation. "We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros."

The Game of Thrones news comes on the same day that the network scrapped another prequel that starred Naomi Watts and was supposedly about the Long Night.

Greg Berlanti, the executive producer behind the CW Arrowverse, will be working on two new DC Universe-based projects. The first is a Strange Adventures anthology series. The other is referred to as a "Green Lantern inspired series" in an official press release.

Related is another series from Elizabeth Banks — DC Super Hero High, which will be a half-hour comedy series that follows the hijinks of teens at a boarding school for gifted kids as they grapple with maybe becoming superheroes one day. It would be X-Men if it didn't take place within the DC Universe.

Another huge name, Ridley Scott, will be helming Raised by Wolves, a 10-episode sci-fi series that'll debut on the streaming service. It follows two androids that are raising human children, who are threatened by a new colony of humans. Scott will be executive producing and directing, with Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners) writing.

The company also announced two projects from two other big names: Issa Rae (Insecure) and Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project).

You can check out the full list of HBO Max originals announcements below.

DC Super Hero High - A half-hour comedy from Elizabeth Banks that follows students who will one day become "legendary DC Super Heroes."

- A half-hour comedy from Elizabeth Banks that follows students who will one day become "legendary DC Super Heroes." Rap Shit - The half-hour comedy (working title) from Issa Rae is about a female rap group from Florida trying to make it.

- The half-hour comedy (working title) from Issa Rae is about a female rap group from Florida trying to make it. College Girls - Mindy Kaling is the brains behind this 13-episode sitcom, which follows freshman college roommates in Vermont.

- Mindy Kaling is the brains behind this 13-episode sitcom, which follows freshman college roommates in Vermont. Strange Adventures - This DC superhero anthology series will feature characters from across the canon.

- This DC superhero anthology series will feature characters from across the canon. Untitled Green Lantern Series - Few details were revealed about this series, except that it's a "Green Lantern inspired series." No word if this ties into the movie that's been in the works for years at Warner Bros.

- Few details were revealed about this series, except that it's a "Green Lantern inspired series." No word if this ties into the movie that's been in the works for years at Warner Bros. Raised by Wolves - This sci-fi series follows two androids that are raising human children and the conflicts they run into with a human colony on a distant planet.

- This sci-fi series follows two androids that are raising human children and the conflicts they run into with a human colony on a distant planet. The Fungies! - This comedy from Cartoon Network Studios explores the fictitious Fungietown. It's called a "prehistoric comedy."

- This comedy from Cartoon Network Studios explores the fictitious Fungietown. It's called a "prehistoric comedy." Tig N' Seek - Another Cartoon Network Studios series, this one follows an 8-year-old named Tiggy and his gadget-building cat.

- Another Cartoon Network Studios series, this one follows an 8-year-old named Tiggy and his gadget-building cat. Tooned Out - This live-action/cartoon hybrid comedy is executive produced by Robert Zemeckis and is about Mac, who sees animated characters that help him through his problems.

- This live-action/cartoon hybrid comedy is executive produced by Robert Zemeckis and is about Mac, who sees animated characters that help him through his problems. Looney Tunes Cartoons - HBO announced 80 (count 'em, 80!) 11-minute episodes starring those classic characters.

- HBO announced 80 (count 'em, 80!) 11-minute episodes starring those classic characters. Jellystone - This new children's comedy series takes place in Jellystone, where Hanna-Barbera characters live.

- This new children's comedy series takes place in Jellystone, where Hanna-Barbera characters live. Bobbie Sue - This film stars Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and is about a lawyer who realizes she's been hired only for the optics and not for her knowledge.

- This film stars Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and is about a lawyer who realizes she's been hired only for the optics and not for her knowledge. Conan O'Brien-presented stand-up specials - Five new specials are set to hit HBO Max, including two hosted by O'Brien and one from comedian James Veitch.

The service also announced that it's acquired a number of titles, including some classics, Cartoon Network series, and more. Here's the full list:

South Park

Rick & Morty

The O.C.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force

Robot Chicken

Space Ghost Coast to Coast

The Bachelor

Impractical Jokers

The Closer

Rizzolli and Isles

Major Crimes

The Alienist

The West Wing

United Shades of America with Kamau Bell

This is Life with Lisa Ling

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Looney Tunes

Merrie Melodies

Hannah Barbara

HBO Max will cost $14.99 per month at launch. If you're an existing HBO, AT&T TV or a mobile & broadband bundle subscriber, though, you'll get HBO Max for free. A year after launch, the company plans to add an advertisement-supported tier that lowers the subscription price.