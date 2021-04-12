With the Pixel 5 featuring years-old camera hardware, the Samsung Galaxy S21 family has come close to taking over the top spot for the best Android camera. In some respects, the S21 has overtaken the Pixel, only leaving the iPhone 12 Pro Max as the two big dogs for best smartphone camera overall. However, it seems that Samsung is gearing up to bring some new technology to either the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or next-year's Galaxy S22.

A new rumor has been making its rounds, courtesy of Yogesh (via XDA Developers), suggesting that Samsung and Olympus have partnered up for a new camera lens that could be coming soon. The rumor was then corroborated by notorious leaker IceUniverse, and then by GalaxyClub. According to Yogesh, Olympus was the first to spark talks about working with Samsung on a future camera sensor, and the companies are reportedly working on a deal.

As for what you should expect, this new camera lens would feature technology similar to Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max. Sensor Shift was introduced with the 12 Pro Max on its wide-angle camera lens. With this technology, the camera sensor is stabilized instead of the lends itself, which provides better image quality, along with much-improved stabilization.