What you need to know
- A new leak has reaffirmed the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip will use an 'ultra-thin' glass cover.
- The leak has also revealed that the phone will have a crease in the middle of the screen.
- Samsung's next foldable phone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor and feature a tiny 1.0-inch outer display.
Earlier this month, leaker Max Weinbach had claimed that Samsung's next foldable phone will feature an ultra-thin glass display with a protective plastic layer on top. In a series of new tweets, Weinbach has revealed a few more interesting details regarding the foldable phone's display as well as other tech specs.
So Galaxy Z Flip. Capacitive fingerprint scanner on the side. Dual 12MP cameras, wide and ultra wide. 15W charging. Wireless charging and reverse wireless charging are supported.— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 23, 2020
It will use "Samsung Ultra Thin Glass" which has crease. It will use a Dynamic AMOLED display.
As per Weinbach's latest tweets, the Galaxy Z Flip will feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display panel with "Samsung Ultra Thin Glass" and a 20:9 aspect ratio. As suggested by the leaked live images of the phone, the Galaxy Z Flip's display will have a crease in the middle. Thanks to the use of 'ultra thin' glass, however, its display could perhaps be slightly more durable than the plastic displays on the Galaxy Fold and Motorola's new RAZR.
The phone will also have a tiny secondary display, measuring just 1.0-inch diagonally. In addition to showing battery info and other notifications, it will work as a viewfinder when using the rear cameras for capturing selfies.
Under the hood, Samsung's upcoming foldable phone will apparently be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ and not the Snapdragon 855 as previously rumored. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, which has a total of six cameras, the Galaxy Z Flip is said to feature a dual-camera setup at the back, with two 12MP sensors. As suggested by previous leaks, the phone will support 15W fast charging and will also support wireless as well as reverse wireless charging.
