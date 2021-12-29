When you look back at what Samsung introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, it was difficult to not be awe-struck. Not only is it apparent that the company is listening to its customers, but a few months later, it's clear that foldable phones are here to stay. According to Samsung, the Z Flip 3 brought an increase of 150% who switched from another brand compared to the Galaxy Note 20. That number drops ever-so-slightly to 140% compared to the Galaxy S21.

Considering that Samsung opted to forgo the Galaxy Note 21 in favor of its foldable offerings, Samsung had a lot riding on the success of these devices. And according to Samsung directly, the result has been quite rewarding. What helps these two phones stand apart from the crowd is the fact that Samsung is leading the innovation in the budding market. For the first time, we have foldable phones that are actually water-resistant, thanks to the IPX8 rating.

There are 120Hz displays across the board, which was not the case with two of the best foldable phones of 2020. After making its way to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, S Pen support also arrived for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 courtesy of the unique display design. This has helped the Galaxy Note fans transition to a newer device, and arguably one that can help you be much more productive.

However, if it wasn't evident by the numerous deals that we've seen, Samsung (and carriers) are trying to get the Galaxy Z Flip 3 into the hands of as many people as possible. But this wouldn't be an attainable goal if it weren't for the strides that Samsung is making in the space.

Analysts originally predicted a 3x increase in market sales for foldable phones throughout 2021. And looking to the future, foldable phone sales are "predicted to grow tenfold by 2023." With Samsung leading the charge, it wouldn't come as a shock if the company managed to blow those predictions out of the water. Of course, there are a few improvements we would still like to see, but there's no denying that the Fold 3 and Flip 3 are industry-leading and incredible devices.