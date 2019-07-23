The Galaxy Watch Active is already one of the best smartwatches you can buy in 2019, but now it's about to get even better thanks to a new software update.

First up, Bixby can now help you get even more done without the need to touch your watch or get your phone out. Using Bixby, you can start customized exercise routines, control your SmartThings smart home, or get the time difference between cities. Bixby will also begin learning from your routine and questions to become more helpful in the future.

The App Tray UI is also getting an update that will now allow you to navigate more quickly and easily through your apps with swipes. The final usability change comes from Goodnight Mode, which now offers a dedicated view to hide notification alerts.

From now on, you'll only be able to get a quick glance at the time to help you block out all distractions. However, if you'd like some more control, you'll be able to adjust settings to customize alerts.

Since the Galaxy Watch Active is all about tracking exercise and your active lifestyle, Samsung has now added the ability to automatically detect and track swimming with the smartwatch.

For those times when you aren't exercising, the Galaxy Watch Active can still help keep an eye on your health with the new Heart Rate - Low Alert feature. With this enabled, it will notify users when your heart rate drops below a specific user-set level for 10 minutes. Samsung has also made it easier than ever to access the Breathe Guide, with breathing rate information and guidance for comfortable breathing.

That's everything included with the software update, but that's not all Galaxy Watch Active users have to look forward to. Samsung's also introduced new watch bands, and included in the new lineup is the Active Rubber Collection made of soft comfortable FKM rubber. The Active Textile Collection is made of high-class textile while also providing a reflective strip to make you more visible when exercising outdoors.

The final two additions are the Active Leather Collection and Active Leather Dress Collection. Both are made from authentic Italian leather and offer a range of colors to match anyone's style.

