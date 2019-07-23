We may not know when the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is coming, but thanks to SamMobile, we now know just about everything else. Previously, we learned from SamMobile's sources that the new smartwatch would feature ECG and fall detection to take on the Apple Watch. Now, even more details have been revealed prior to the upcoming release of the wearable.

First off, we know the new smartwatch from Samsung will be available in two different sizes, including a 40mm and 44mm version. The 40mm Galaxy Watch Active will feature a 1.2-inch 360 x 360 Super AMOLED display covered with Gorilla Glass, along with a 247 mAh battery weighing in at 31g. The larger 44mm model will feature a slightly bigger 1.4-inch 360 x 360 Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass, topping the scales at 36g with its 340 mAh battery.

Both models will be powered by the same Exynos 9110 processor that was used in the previous Galaxy Watch Active with 768MB of RAM in the Bluetooth version. If you opt for the LTE model, you'll get 1.5GB of RAM.

Just as with the previous Galaxy Watch Active, there will be no rotating bezel found on the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Instead, it has been discovered the new smartwatch will sport an interactive touch bezel to run your finger around to navigate the watch.

It has also been revealed that the pair of smartwatches will now use Bluetooth 5.0. This could bring some marked improvements to the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Bluetooth 5.0 has a range up to four times the distance as Bluetooth 4.2 which was used in the first Galaxy Watch Active. It also makes it possible to pair two Bluetooth audio devices at once and uses less power than older Bluetooth standards.

It is not yet apparent if any of these features will be available on the Galaxy Watch Active 2, but the technology is there. We'll just have to wait and see what Samsung says when the watch is finally announced. Speaking of which, there is no word on when to expect the Galaxy Watch Active 2, but it is very likely Samsung will unveil the new watch during its Unpacked event on August 7 with the new Note 10 lineup.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be available in aluminum and stainless steel finishes in Black or Silver color options. A special Pink Gold edition will be offered for the aluminum models and Gold for the stainless steel ones. You'll be able to get the Bluetooth version in either finish, but the LTE model will only be available in stainless steel.

