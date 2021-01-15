A day after unveiling the Galaxy S21 series phones and the Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung has released a new software update for one of the best Android smartwatches right now – the Galaxy Watch Active 2. As per TizenHelp, the update is currently rolling out in South Korea and will likely expand to other markets in the coming weeks.

According to the changelog, the update makes the automatic workout detection much faster for running, rowing machine, and elliptical. Along with faster automatic workout detection, the update introduces new home training and a few other fitness programs. Another new addition is SmartThings Find, which makes it possible for users to find their lost Galaxy Watch Active 2 more easily with the Samsung SmartThings app. The smartwatch's sleep tracking feature has been improved as well and will now provide additional useful information to users.

While the update is currently limited to just one country, it should become available in other markets in the coming weeks. You can check for the update on your phone by launching the Galaxy Wearable app and tapping on Home > Watch software update > Download and install.