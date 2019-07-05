Samsung is going after the Apple Watch 4 with the next iteration of the Galaxy Watch Active, which is getting two new features: ECG and fall detection. According to the folks at SamMobile, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is said to retain a similar design as the current model, with availability in 40mm and 44mm options.

But it's the ability to detect atrial fibrillation that will make the smartwatch stand out. From SamMobile: