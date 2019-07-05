What you need to know
- The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is getting ECG monitoring and fall detection, just like the Apple Watch 4.
- The smartwatch is rumored to retain a similar design as the current model, so there won't be a rotating bezel.
- No word on launch just yet, but we could see it alongside the Galaxy Note 10 next month.
Samsung is going after the Apple Watch 4 with the next iteration of the Galaxy Watch Active, which is getting two new features: ECG and fall detection. According to the folks at SamMobile, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is said to retain a similar design as the current model, with availability in 40mm and 44mm options.
But it's the ability to detect atrial fibrillation that will make the smartwatch stand out. From SamMobile:
The app will let users capture their heart rhythm when they experience symptoms such as rapid or skipped, low or irregular heartbeat. The data could then be shared with physicians for an expert opinion.
The device will also be able to provide users with atrial fibrillation or Afib notifications by occasionally checking heart rhythm in the background. It's the most common kind of irregular rhythm and if it's not treated, it could result in a stroke.
The ECG feature requires clearances from local regulators, which is why the Apple Watch 4 doesn't offer the feature in all markets. Samsung will also have to seek the same clearances, so it'll be interesting to see what regions it will roll out the feature.
Another new feature heading to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is fall detection, which pulls up one-tap options to contact emergency services when the device detects a hard fall. If there's no user input after the fall, the smartwatch automatically call emergency services and send a message to a user's emergency contacts.
No indication as yet about when we'll see the Galaxy Watch Active 2, but we could see the smartwatch debut alongside the Galaxy Note 10 on August 7.