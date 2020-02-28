Samsung's new Galaxy S20 trio went on sale in the company's home market of South Korea yesterday. Due to a variety of reasons, however, initial sales of the Galaxy S20 series in the country weren't as high as Samsung had expected.

As per The Korea Herald, Samsung sold 70,800 units of the Galaxy S20 series in Korea on Thursday, which is significantly lower than the first-day figures for the Galaxy S10 series last year. Samsung had sold 140,000 units of the Galaxy S10 series on its first day, while the Galaxy Note 10 series shifted 220,000 on day one.

Telecom companies in South Korea say that the sales were impacted due to coronavirus fears, as fewer people visited offline stores. The high pricing of the Galaxy S20 series and lower than expected subsidies were also blamed. Samsung's entry-level Galaxy S20 is priced at 1.248 million won ($1,044) in the country, while the high-end S20 Ultra costs 1.59 million won ($1,315).

In the U.S., the Galaxy S20 is priced at $1,000, while the highest-end Galaxy S20 Ultra costs a whopping $1,600.