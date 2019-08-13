Samsung's latest Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are the company's first smartphones to ship with UFS 3.0 storage, which brings significantly faster transfers compared to UFS 2.1. Early storage benchmark results show the UFS 3.0 solution on the Galaxy Note 10 is not only significantly faster than the Galaxy S10 series but also the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Even though both the Galaxy Note 10 and OnePlus 7 Pro use the same UFS 3.0 storage solution, the Galaxy Note 10 is faster due to the use of a new file system. As noted by SamMobile, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ use the F2FS file system instead of EXT4 that most Android phones use.