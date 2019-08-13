What you need to know
- Early benchmark results have revealed the UFS 3.0 storage on the Galaxy Note 10 is faster than the OnePlus 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Fold.
- The higher performance can be attributed to the switch to F2FS file system from EXT4 on previous Samsung smartphones.
- When compared to the Galaxy S10 series, the performance differential is significant.
Samsung's latest Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are the company's first smartphones to ship with UFS 3.0 storage, which brings significantly faster transfers compared to UFS 2.1. Early storage benchmark results show the UFS 3.0 solution on the Galaxy Note 10 is not only significantly faster than the Galaxy S10 series but also the OnePlus 7 Pro.
Even though both the Galaxy Note 10 and OnePlus 7 Pro use the same UFS 3.0 storage solution, the Galaxy Note 10 is faster due to the use of a new file system. As noted by SamMobile, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ use the F2FS file system instead of EXT4 that most Android phones use.
A new discovery, Note10 UFS3.0 performance is currently the most powerful, compared to OnePlus 7 Pro and Galaxy Fold, we found that it far exceeds other mobile phones in terms of Random write and SQLite, it can be determined that Note10 uses a new File system. pic.twitter.com/OIxFsKe5ll— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 11, 2019
Storage benchmark results for the Galaxy Note 10, OnePlus 7 Pro, and Galaxy Fold by tipster Ice Universe show that Samsung's flagship has a clear lead over rivals when it comes to random write and SQLite speeds. Sequential read and write speeds are faster as well, although the difference isn't as significant.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is an impressive flagship smartphone offering nearly the same experience as the bigger Note 10+ but in a smaller size. In terms of a physical footprint, the Galaxy Note 10 is only slightly bigger than the Galaxy S10. It offers a gorgeous 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, a capable triple camera setup on the back, 10MP selfie camera, and 25W fast charging support.
