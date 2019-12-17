After rolling out the stable Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy M series phones, Samsung has finally started updating the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ to Android 10. As reported by the folks over at SamMobile , the stable Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update is now seeding to Note 10 and Note 10+ users in Germany, including those who hadn't signed up for the beta program.

The stable Android 10 update arrives as version N970FXXU1BSL7 for the Galaxy Note 10 and N975FXXU1BSL7 for the Galaxy Note 10+. While the update is currently rolling out to users only in Germany, we expect the update to become available for users in a few additional countries over the next few days. You can check for the update manually by opening the Settings app on your Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+ and tapping on Software update > Download and Install.

The Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ includes all the new features that the latest Android version brings to the table, along with a few new One UI 2.0 features. Some of the highlights include a more streamlined user-interface, an enhanced dark mode, hearing enhancements, visibility enhancements, new Digital Wellbeing features, and more.

Samsung had kicked off the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta program for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ in Germany in late October, which was later expanded to the U.S. and a few other countries by mid-November.