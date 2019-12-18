What you need to know
- The Galaxy Home Mini is a smart speaker from Samsung running its Bixby assistant.
- Samsung showed off the Galaxy Home Mini at its Developers Conference in October 2019.
- The larger version, called the Galaxy Home, has yet to be released and was showcased at CES 2019.
CES 2020 is fast approaching, and reports are starting to filter out as to what we may see at this year's event. A report from The Korean Times points to the possibility that Samsung will showcase its upcoming smart speaker, the Galaxy Home Mini.
Back in October 2019, at the Samsung Developers Conference (SDC), the Bixby-powered speaker was first shown off. However, as of today, there still isn't a release date for the device as to when it will be available for purchase — that goes for the full-sized Galaxy Home as well. Even though the Galaxy Home was revealed in August 2018, there still isn't much officially known about it or the Mini.
Samsung's booth at CES is always quite the spectacle, and this year it's expected to have the largest booth yet at 3,370 square meters — that's going to hold a lot of stuff. Samsung will be showing off its TVs, appliances, smart home devices, and so much more. What surprises will CES hold from Samsung this year?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
