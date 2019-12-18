CES 2020 is fast approaching, and reports are starting to filter out as to what we may see at this year's event. A report from The Korean Times points to the possibility that Samsung will showcase its upcoming smart speaker, the Galaxy Home Mini.

Back in October 2019, at the Samsung Developers Conference (SDC), the Bixby-powered speaker was first shown off. However, as of today, there still isn't a release date for the device as to when it will be available for purchase — that goes for the full-sized Galaxy Home as well. Even though the Galaxy Home was revealed in August 2018, there still isn't much officially known about it or the Mini.