Whether you're making edit suggestions on someone else's writing or just need to refer back to an older version of a document and see what's changed, it can be helpful to see multiple revisions of a Google Doc at once. Google is making this process easier for G Suite customers with the addition of a "compare documents" option in the toolbar.

Similar to the version history section within an individual document, G Suite users will soon be able to select "compare documents" from within the Tools section of the Google Docs toolbar, then choose a second Google Doc file to compare against.

Docs will highlight the differences, labelling any changes made as "suggested edits," and give you the option to create a new document adopting those edits.

How quickly you'll receive this feature depends on the release track set by your G Suite admin. Google says it will be gradually rolling out over the next 15 days (starting today) to Rapid Release domains, then making its way to Scheduled Release domains over an extended rollout starting on June 25. No action is required on the admin's part.