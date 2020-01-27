Over 100 different winners were crowned in the Future Tech Awards, and Google was one of the biggest winners with five different awards. With over 200,000 votes cast, our readers voted for the Pixelbook Go as the Best Chromebook of 2019. In the smart home, Google Assistant was voted the best smart assistant, the Nest Mini was the Best Smart Speaker and the Nest Hub Max was voted the Best Smart Display.

Alongside Google, there were wins for Samsung as the Galaxy Fold was voted the best mobile innovation in the Reader's Choice and Future Choice awards, while OnePlus won Best Value Smartphone for the OnePlus 7T. The Google Home was also voted the Smart Home Product of the Decade, recognizing the impact it's had in transforming the home.

The Future Tech Awards also played host to the annual Future Tech Hall of Fame, recognizing the lifetime achievements of the following individuals:

Lisa Su, President, and CEO, AMD

Jason Johnson, Co-founder and CEO, August Home

Marques Brownlee, MKBHD

Future 50 recognized the achievements of 50 individuals in 2019, highlighting them as being at the forefront of technology and listing them as key people to watch in 2020. The winners include:

Carl Pei, Co-founder of OnePlus

David Glickman, CEO of Mint Mobile

Jon Rettinger, Influencer at Jon4Lakers

Check out the full list of winners at the Future Tech Awards website!

