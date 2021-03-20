Outsiders at the start of the campaign, Wayne Pivac's Welsh side could cap a remarkable Six Nations tournament by claiming an unlikely Grand Slam in Paris. Read on for your full guide to getting a live stream, and watch France vs Wales rugby online from anywhere.
Wales have so far clocked up a perfect 4-0 record, claiming a Triple Crown triumph over England, Ireland, and Scotland already in hand.
They nevertheless go into this crucial clash as underdogs. France have looked impressive throughout the tournament, but have had their title challenge derailed by a coronavirus outbreak within the squad that has seen their clash with Scotland postponed until next week.
The hosts still have a chance of winning the title. In order to eclipse Wales's 19 points in the Six Nations table they need a bonus-point win in today's clash as well as doing the same on Friday's against Scotland.
Read on for full details on how to get a 2021 Six Nations France vs Wales live stream no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
France vs Wales: Where and when?
This Six Nations clash takes place behind closed doors at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, March 20.
Kick-off is scheduled for 9pm CET local time so that's an 8pm GMT start for those watching from the UK and a 4pm EST / 1pm PST start for U.S. folks tuning in. For Rugby fans Down Under it's a 7am AEDT Sunday morning kick-off.
Watch the Six Nations online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., Irish, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this 2021 Six Nations clash further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching France vs Wales but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the geographical location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
Live stream France vs Wales in the UK
English language live broadcast rights for this crucial match in the UK are with free-to-air BBC One, meaning all you need to do to watch the action is fire up BBC iPlayer. Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT, with the BBC's coverage getting underway at 7.15pm.
Viewers in Wales also have the option of watching the match completely for free via Welsh language channel S4C, which has the rights to show each of the home nation's games live during the tournament.
S4C's coverage will be available via its linear TV channel, the S4C Clic streaming service, or via BBC iPlayer.
If you find yourself away from home, a great BBC iPlayer VPN will help you access domestic coverage of the game.
BBC iPlayer
The BBC's coverage of the Six Nations is available to free to viewers in the UK with a valid TV licence.
How to watch France vs Wales online in the U.S.
NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2021 Six Nations season. Kick-off for France vs Wales is at 4pm EST / 1pm PST on Sunday morning, with live coverage via NBC's new streaming platform, Peacock.
Peacock, which offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of, so you can watch France vs Wales without paying a dime. Peacock usually costs $4.99 a month for its ad-supported service or $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. Alongside every 2021 Six Nations match, the service also gives you access to Premiership Rugby and the Heineken Champions Cup, plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies.
If you find yourself unable to access Peacock's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
Live stream France vs Wales in Canada
Online-only streaming service DAZN is the best place to catch live Six Nations action in 2021.
The network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch France vs Wales without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
DAZN
DAZN is the home of Six Nations rugby coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year.
Live stream France vs Wales live in France
French fans looking to cheer on their team in this crucial match can tune into free-to-air channel France 2. The game starts at 9pm CET.
Live stream France vs Wales live in Australia
If you're planning on watching this Six Nations clash Down Under, then you'll need to be a beIN Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the tournament for Australia.
You'll need to be ready to tune in at 7am AEDT on Sunday morning.
BeIN Sports
Watch the Six Nations football and many other sporting events via beIN Sports for just $20 per month. There's also a two-week free trial if you want to try before you buy.
Live stream France vs Wales live in New Zealand
Six Nations rugby is being shown in New Zealand on Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.
Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.
It's an early Sunday morning start for this match, which kicks off at 5.45am NZDT with Sky Sport's coverage gets underway at 5.35am.
Sky Sport Now
Sky Sport Now has is the place to go for easy streaming access to the Six Nations in New Zealand. There's even a 7-day free trial for new users.
