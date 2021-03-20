Outsiders at the start of the campaign, Wayne Pivac's Welsh side could cap a remarkable Six Nations tournament by claiming an unlikely Grand Slam in Paris. Read on for your full guide to getting a live stream, and watch France vs Wales rugby online from anywhere.

Wales have so far clocked up a perfect 4-0 record, claiming a Triple Crown triumph over England, Ireland, and Scotland already in hand.

They nevertheless go into this crucial clash as underdogs. France have looked impressive throughout the tournament, but have had their title challenge derailed by a coronavirus outbreak within the squad that has seen their clash with Scotland postponed until next week.

The hosts still have a chance of winning the title. In order to eclipse Wales's 19 points in the Six Nations table they need a bonus-point win in today's clash as well as doing the same on Friday's against Scotland.

Read on for full details on how to get a 2021 Six Nations France vs Wales live stream no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

France vs Wales: Where and when?

This Six Nations clash takes place behind closed doors at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, March 20.

Kick-off is scheduled for 9pm CET local time so that's an 8pm GMT start for those watching from the UK and a 4pm EST / 1pm PST start for U.S. folks tuning in. For Rugby fans Down Under it's a 7am AEDT Sunday morning kick-off.

Watch the Six Nations online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., Irish, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this 2021 Six Nations clash further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching France vs Wales but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the geographical location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.