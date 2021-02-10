What you need to know
- The fourth season of Journey is now live on Gwent.
- With over 100 levels of unique rewards to unlock.
- The premium pass returns with a bonus Yennefer of Vengerberg legendary neutral leader skin.
Gwent's fourth season of Journey is officially live across iOS, Android and PC. With the launch of this brand new Journey, players will be able to progress through over 100 levels to unlock unique rewards. You can progress through these levels by completing special weekly events. Winning games across Standard, Seasonal, and Draft game modes will also help you progress. The theme of this Journey is centered around Yennefer of Vengerberg, who many will know from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. For those that aren't, she is one of the continent's most powerful sorceresses. She also plays a key romantic interest to Geralt of Rivia the hero of The Witcher franchise.
If you are a fan of Yennefer then you will likely be interested in the Premium Pass. While the Journey is free for all Gwent players. There is a Premium Pass that features a wide variety of bonus unlockables. The pass is available for $9.99 USD or your local equivalent. Simply for purchasing the Premium Pass you will be able to unlock a customizable Yennefer of Vengerberg legendary neutral leader skin. Other unlockables include player titles, avatars, borders, and a variety of customizable items for Yennefer.
While over 100 levels to progress through might seem like a mighty challenge to complete. The Journey is set to last for the next 3 months before inevitably the next Journey will begin. This will leave players with plenty of time to play and progress through either the free or premium pass.
If you haven't played Gwent yet, we highly recommend it. It's one of the best Android games that you can play today, and fans of The Witcher series should have a lot of fun.
Tons of fun
Gwent: The Witcher Card Game
Join the Journey
Gwent: The Witcher Card Game combines CCG with the beloved RPG franchise. With a wide variety of cards to build your deck, from classic Witcher characters such as Geralt of Rivia. As well as a wide variety of spells and enchantments to help you in intense PVP battles
